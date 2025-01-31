Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Danni Warren slams Daisy Kelliher and Aesha Scott over rumor

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Danni Warren has blasted Aesha Scott and Daisy Kelliher for spreading a rumor.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live this week, Aesha and Daisy were asked about what went down between Danni and Chase Lemacks after the sailing show,

Daisy played coy while Aesha spilled some tea on what she had heard about the former couple.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Chase spoke out to set the record straight on the rumor.

After that, Aesha apologized to Chase for spreading misinformation and called him “a stand-up guy.”

Now, Danni has addressed the topic while taking aim at Daisy and Aesha for meddling in her and Chase’s business.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Danni Warren slams Aesha Scott and Daisy Kelliher over rumor

Taking to Instagram Stories, Danni shared that the situation was really Chase’s to speak on, but she felt the need to address it.

Danni explained that Chase got scammed big time, just like he said when speaking on the subject.

“At the time I was trying to be a supportive gf and just stick by his side, I didn’t really have a say in ANYTHING. I tried to give chase some of my money to help out and obviously this was an extremely tough and toxic time in our relationship. Again, this isn’t really my situation to speak on so no, WE (collectively) were not on the run,” she wrote as part of her lengthy message.

The stew admitted she couldn’t work then because she was in a foreign country with no visa to work or money to leave. Some days, she helped Chase in the boat yard, and other days, she was alone at the place they were renting.

Even though she was struggling with “severe depression and anxiety” at the time, Danni just wanted to support Chase because she loved him.

Again, she stated that this was not her story to tell before she took aim at Daisy and Aesha.

“I think its pretty f**ked up for two grown women to air out someones struggles when they dont know the whole story and werent there. I have never spoken to aesha in my life and have not been in contact with daisy since filming. Its quite sad they have taken the darkest times in someones life and tried to turn it into a vicious and untrue rumor for views,” Danni said, ending her IG Story.

Danni clears her name and slams Aesha and Daisy. Pic credit: @dansdestinations/Instagram

Danni shared behind-the-scenes pictures from Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5

Like most of her cast, Danni said goodbye to Season 5 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht by sharing moments fans didn’t see. In an Instagram share with no caption, Danni kicked off her Post with a few photos of her and her bestie, Diana Cruz.

There was also a picture from the final crew night out with everyone, including Captain Glenn Shephard. Danni included a shot of her and Davide Morosi as well as one with her and Chef Cloyce Martin.

Danni Warren has addressed the recent rumor about her and Chase Lemacks.

Those wondering what happened between the deckhand and stew when the cameras stopped rolling can read all about it here.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo.