Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Daisy Kelliher takes ‘control’ of her future, shares new journey

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Daisy Kelliher has taken a step to “control” her future ahead of the Season 5 premiere.

Daisy has been an open book with fans since she joined the show in Season 2.

The chief stew doesn’t hold back from speaking her mind, and no topic is off limits.

Daisy recently proved that when she let Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans follow her on a personal journey.

Taking to Instagram, Daisy got real about freezing her eggs, as she decided it was time to put her future in her own hands.

No, she isn’t planning on having a baby anytime soon, but Daisy wants to keep her options for a family open.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Daisy Kelliher opens up about freezing her eggs

The other day, Daisy gave an inside look at her journey via social media. Sharing a picture and video from her egg retrieval process, Daisy spilled all in her IG caption, revealing the procedure happened a week ago.

“I was lucky as this was my second time doing this so I went in quite prepared. Physically throughout the process my main physical symptoms were bloating, tiredness and very hungry (all of which are gone now). I personally found the injections fine, the biggest issue with me is the time frame in the evening I chose 8pm but with my schedule I found this hard to be consistent with,” read part of her caption.

Daisy gave mad props to Apricity Fertility for helping her on this journey. Things didn’t go as planned when Daisy couldn’t retrieve as many eggs as she hoped.

The Ireland beauty explained there was no reason she ended up with fewer than expected, but it was heartbreaking.

“To have an expectation and to not reach that expectation was obviously very disappointing, for me personally physically it’s fine but mentally I find the whole thing so draining. Nine months ago I got 10 eggs and now three it creates intrusive thoughts in your head,” she wrote.

Daisy Kelliher gets honest about her journey

In a separate Instagram post, Daisy continued sharing her story, admitting that she’s feeling much better about her results and journey.

“I’m feeling so much better about it all now. I took my future into my control and I have 13 frozen eggs to use if I wish to do so in the future. This doesn’t guarantee a baby but guarantees I did what I could for when the time is right. In the price with Apricity there is also counselling available throughout the process which personally I think is amazing,” Daisy expressed.

The Bravo personality had no qualms about taking her fans along for this very personal ride. Daisy hopes her story will help other women on a similar path. Whether it be those looking for information or others who may be alone at this time, Daisy wants to inspire them all.

Next up for Daisy is reliving Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Daisy is front and center in the trailer drama, even embarking on a new boatmance.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 premieres on Monday, October 7 at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.