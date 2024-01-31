Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Daisy Kelliher has launched a new podcast, and this time, it’s not with any of her costars.

Daisy has become one busy lady since her reality television debut on Season 2 of the hit sailing show.

The chief stew has not only been a traveling machine but she’s also become quite the businesswoman.

Along with doing a Day with Daisy to help those interested in getting into the yachting world, Daisy also released a cookbook last year.

Now Daisy has revealed she’s back to being a podcast host, something she used to do with her Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 pals Alli Dore and Dani Soares.

This time around, though, Daisy has a new partner in crime and a different concept.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Daisy Kelliher launches new podcast Happymess

Taking to Instagram, Daisy shared she’s back in the podcast game with Happyness. The first episode will drop this week.

“Our new podcast is here! @happymesspodcast so excited to launch on Feb 1st! We’ve been working hard on this and hopes it brings you a little joy to your day! We’re here to help you navigate your messy lives and don’t worry ours are just as bad! Also loving my dirty double chin 😂,” was the caption on her IG post.

Daisy will cohost the podcast with her friend Codie Jones, a radio producer who also lives in London.

Those who listen to the podcast will learn more about how Daisy and Codie connected, as well as more information on Codie.

What happened to Daisy Kelliher’s podcast with Alli Dore and Dani Soares?

During Season 2 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Dani, Daisy, and Alli launched the IG Series Pita Party. Each week, they would recap the series, giving behind-the-scenes information and having their costars as guests.

The three friends did the same thing for Season 3 of the sailing show, even though Daisy was the only one with insider information. However, there were many times that all three ladies couldn’t make the podcast.

Since Alli and Dani are in Australia and Daisy in London or traveling the world, the time difference was a challenge. Plus, Dani and Alli are both single mothers, making it a bit harder to do the podcast.

When Season 4 aired, Daisy and Alli revealed they were launching the podcast Beneath the Surface with Daisy and Alli. However, only a couple of episodes aired before the podcast was simply just done.

Dani did pop up in the comments section of Daisy’s new podcast announcement to show her excitement for her friend.

“Yaayy congratulations 🎉 I sure need help with my messy life 😂😂” Dani wrote, with Daisy responding, “@iamdanisoares 😂😂😂😂 don’t we all.”

Pic credit: @daisykelliher87/Instagram

The podcast won’t be a Below Deck focused podcast, so it’s unclear just how much Daisy will dish about Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Daisy’s back for her fourth stint on the show.

Daisy Kelliher has a new podcast. Are you going to take a listen to it?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.