Below Deck Sailing Yacht spoilers: Gary King freaks out over Emma Crouch’s mistake

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 has been anything but smooth sailing for Gary King and that’s not changing anytime soon.

In the first episode, Gary faced off with Daisy Kelliher about the Season 4 reunion and drama involving Colin MacRae.

The second episode saw Gary not only crash a tender but also feel Daisy’s wrath for not helping her out.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans came for Gary after the episode.

Well, thanks to a sneak peek at Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 Episode 3, things go from bad to worse for the first officer.

This time, the problem has to do with his deckhand, Emma Crouch, and a guest, who sees something isn’t right before the crew does.

Gary King freaks out over Emma Crouch’s mistake on Below Deck Sailing Yacht

In the latest sneak peek for Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 Episode 3, we see the tender banging against Parsifal III. Emma’s just chilling on her phone, kind of not paying attention until the noise finally gets her attention.

The deckhand slowly assesses the situation only to have Gary, who saw what was happening inside, rush out to question Emma about tying the blow line.

Emma immediately apologizes. Gary jumps into action as guest Lily comments on them losing the tender while laughing.

Via his confessional, Gary freaks out over the way Emma just let the tender bang into the luxury sailing yacht. A flip of the scene shows an amped-up Gary declaring to Emma the tender scratched up the yacht, something that will no doubt upset Captain Glenn Shepard.

After all, Gary literally crashed the tender on the first night of the charter season. Lucky for Gary there wasn’t extensive damage done.

That’s not all going down on the next episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, either.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Chef Cloyce Martin in hot water with Captain Glenn Shephard

In the next on sneak peek, we saw part of the drama between Gary and Emma, but it’s what Chef Cloyce Martin does that has us anxiously waiting for the new episode.

The young chef had a major screw up on the first night of the first charter with Dr. Contessa Metcalfe from Married to Medicine. Dr. Contessa even slammed Cloyce’s cooking which explained the low tip.

Things go from bad to worse for Cloyce when Captain Glenn is looking for him, and he’s off the yacht playing in the water with the guests. Captain Glenn goes off in his confessional about Cloyce, and fans know that isn’t a good thing.

Along with the chef getting on the captain’s bad side, sailing hits rough waters with things breaking all over the place, and Daisy Kelliher isn’t happy.

Oh yes, there’s a lot going down on the next episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, so be sure to tune in. To view the full preview clip of Emma and Gary, click here.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.