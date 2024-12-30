Below Deck Sailing Yacht spoilers: Captain Glenn gets an earful from the guests and Daisy’s dinner mishap

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is back after a brief holiday hiatus, and it’s earlier than we initially thought.

Bravo decided to send off 2024 with a new episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht tonight.

Season 5 Episode 12, Fraught Mess, lives up to its name, as the Parsifal III crew is falling short on the latest charter.

The sneak peeks for the hit sailing show reveal a one-night charter is far from smooth sailing.

Daisy Kelliher has a dinner issue that leaves the guests fuming.

The dinner debacle and more lead the guests to have a chat with Captain Glenn Shephard that won’t end well for the crew.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Daisy Kelliher has a major mishap

The first Below Deck Sailing Yacht preview reveals the only dinner on the charter doesn’t win Daisy or Chef Cloyce Martin any points with the guests.

Cloyce explains his version of Oysters Rockefeller, which he named after himself. The guests are not impressed.

Lucky for Cloyce, Daisy takes the attention away from him by spilling drinks all over the table, getting the guests and their phones wet. The chief stew is beyond embarrassed and apologizes profusely, but the damage is already done.

If that wasn’t enough, one of the primary guests reveals she doesn’t eat oysters, sending Cloyce into a bit of a panic.

The other primary guest tries to make light of things with Daisy. However, the entire group can’t hide their frustration and annoyance at how badly the dinner is going.

It seems that dinner isn’t the only thing that goes wrong on the trip, either. Captain Glenn gets an earful before the group leaves the sailing yacht.

Captain Glenn Shephard gets corners by Below Deck Sailing Yacht charter guests

In the other Below Deck Sailing Yacht preview, it’s drop-off time, but the guests aren’t ready to exit the yacht just yet. Captain Glenn orders the crew to prepare to say goodbye, so the crew changes and heads to the dock.

Meanwhile, the guests are having a little pow-wow in the main salon, airing their grievances. They did not get “seven-star” service on their trip.

Captain Glenn asks if the guests want to talk, and they, of course, do. Even though the primary does her best to be polite with the criticism, one guest wants her to tell it like it is, making it clear there were some serious issues.

On the dock, Gary King comments that the guests are not happy with something to the rest of the crew. Soon, Daisy calls the whole situation sketchy, and Gary feels like the guests aren’t going to leave a tip.

There’s no question that these charter guests’ exit from Parsifal III will be beyond awkward.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, this is just the beginning of the drama coming up as the final episodes play out.

Make sure to tune in to see how it all goes down as Below Deck Sailing Yacht nears the end of Season 5.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-5 are streaming on Peacock.