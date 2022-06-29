Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4: Will Gary King return?

Gary King has become a fan favorite on Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Pic credit: Bravo

Will Gary King return for Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4? That’s a question on fans’ minds as Season 3 of the hit sailing show winds down.

The flirty first officer was introduced to fans during Season 2 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. He found himself in a love triangle with Alli Dore and Sydney Zaruba. Despite his womanizing ways, Gary became a fan favorite, with viewers excited for his return for Season 3.

Gary, chief stew Daisy Kelliher, and hunky engineer Colin MacRae are officially a Below Deck dream team. Daisy recently discussed her future on Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Colin hinted if he would return during the season finale, and now it’s Gary’s turn to speak about it.

Will Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Gary King return for Season 4?

There’s good news for those hoping to see Gary back next season. He’s down for it. Despite being ready to settle down with the right woman, Gary’s also ready to keep his reality TV career going.

In an interview with The Los Angeles Times, Gary admitted that he would love to do another season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Gary’s actually eager to get back to filming, should the producers want him back on the show again.

No, he hasn’t heard from anyone at Below Deck Sailing Yacht, but that doesn’t mean anything. Gary spilled to the newspaper that he didn’t get a call to return for Season 3 until a few weeks before filming began.

Another reason Gary isn’t ready to move on is that he still works for Captain Glenn Shephard aboard Parsifal III. The two have an excellent working relationship and friendship, whether filming the show or during the off-season.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Gary labeled a womanizer

Gary found himself in even more love drama in Season 3 than in Season 2. This time around, Gary hooked up with stew Ashley Marti and kissed Gabriela Barragan and Scarlett Bentley.

Oh, and he had a serious hot tub make-out session with Daisy. Gary declares he has turned over a new leaf, something he also said ahead of Season 3.

“I’d like to [come back for another season] because then I could show people that I have turned over a new leaf, and there is a different side to me than just hooking up with chicks. Most of my best friends are females. But on Instagram, people say I’m a womanizer, which is the furthest thing from the truth,” Gary stated.

Gary King wants another Below Deck Sailing Yacht appearance. Filming for the new season should begin in July or August, which means teasers about the cast should emerge before the end of the summer.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-3 are streaming on Peacock.