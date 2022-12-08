Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4: When will Bravo show return in 2023

Gary and Captain Glenn will both back on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4. Pic credit: @king_gk/Instagram

The end of 2022 is almost here, with Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans wondering when the show will return to Bravo in 2023.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 was officially confirmed at BravoCon in October.

However, photos from filming the season were leaked last summer, not long after Season 3 wrapped up its stint on Bravo.

The sailing show has become a bona fide hit over the past couple of seasons.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans can’t get enough of Captain Glenn Shephard, chief stew Daisy Kelliher, first mate Gary King and chief engineer Colin Macrae.

After a lackluster Season 7 of Below Deck Mediterranean, Captain Lee Rosbach is back on the small screen for Season 10 of Below Deck.

That hasn’t stopped questions about Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht from mounting.

Let’s look at what we know about the next season of the hit sailing show.

When will Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 premiere on Bravo in 2023?

Although an exact premiere date won’t be released until after the New Year, now that Below Deck has begun, a time frame for Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 has been narrowed down.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht has always been a winter show, with Season 1 premiering on February 3, 2020, Season 2 dropping on March 1, 2021, and Season 3 being released on February 21, 2022.

All signs point to Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht immediately following Below Deck Season 10. Based on the later premiere date of Season 10 of the OG show, it seems the sailing show won’t be on the small screen until March.

If Below Deck has 16 episodes, which is what most seasons have, the finale will wrap on Monday, March 6. That would mean that Below Deck Sailing Yacht should premiere on March 13 or 21, depending on when the Below Deck reunion show airs.

Those dates could change if Below Deck Season 10 has fewer episodes or more episodes than 16 or if the show takes a break around the holidays. However, what is certain is that Below Deck Sailing Yacht will return in mid-late March of 2023.

What else do we know about Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4?

The success of Below Deck Sailing Yacht is definitely due to the dynamic of Captain Glenn, Gary, Daisy, and Colin.

There’s good and bad news about those fan favorites returning for another season. Captain Glenn, Daisy, and Glenn were all spotted filming the show.

Sadly though, Colin was nowhere to be found when the filming photos leaked. Adding fuel to the fire he wasn’t returning was Colin’s various travels at the time the rest of the group was aboard Parsifal III.

Maybe it’s all just a tease, and Colin will surprise Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans with a return to Season 4.

Stay tuned for more details about the hit sailing show.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-3 are streaming on Peacock.