Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4: Has the Bravo sailing show been renewed?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 is over, but what about Season 4? Pic credit: Bravo

Has Bravo renewed Below Deck Sailing Yacht for Season 4? That’s the question fans are asking as Season 3 comes to a close.

Despite getting off to a rough start with Season 1, Below Deck Sailing Yacht has quickly become a fan favorite in the hit Below Deck franchise. Season 2 revamped the series bringing in Daisy Kelliher, Gary King, and Colin MacRae to work with Captain Glenn Shephard.

The dynamic has proved to be ratings gold, with the three of them returning with Captain Glenn for Season 3. As the roller coaster season ends, fans wonder what the sailing show’s future holds.

Is Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 renewed?

Bravo hasn’t officially confirmed there will be another season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. However, that doesn’t mean the show isn’t happening.

It’s simply the way the network works. Bravo rarely gives a renewal notice. Instead, fans find out information via social media or blind items.

The network tends to wait until a few weeks before a show’s new season premiere to release any information.

There is good news for Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans. All signs point to Season 4 being a go. Not only does the show have a cast fans adore, but each season the ratings grow.

Plus, Below Deck has become a mega-hit franchise and not just for Bravo. There are currently three shows on Bravo, the OG Below Deck, Below Deck Mediterranean, and Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Below Deck Adventure will become the newest spin-off when the show debuts this fall. Peacock added Below Deck Down Under to the Below Deck family this spring, bringing the total shows to five.

Considering how the franchise is growing, it’s highly unlikely Below Deck Sailing Yacht will be canceled. That should be music to fans’ ears as the show goes into hiatus.

When will Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 premiere?

The bad news for Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans is that Season 4 won’t be back on the air until winter 2023 at the earliest. If Bravo follows the same format as in previous years, Below Deck Sailing Yacht will film this summer and air after Below Deck Season 10 wraps up early next year.

As for the Season 4 cast, Captain Glenn Shephard will most likely return. The only reason he wouldn’t be back is if he chooses to exit the show. That leaves the question of whether Daisy Kelliher, Colin MacRae, and Gary King will return.

Chef Marcos Spaziani is another crew member Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans would like to see back on-screen, and he has already addressed if he’s game for another season.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus.