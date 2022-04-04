Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Gary King talks charter guest hookups and Daisy Kelliher chemistry

Gary admits his love life is complicated. Pic credit: Bravo/@daisykelliher87/Instagram

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Gary King talks about charter guest hookups with crew members and his chemistry with Daisy Kelliher after their hot tub make-out session.

Gary has become known for his on-screen antics with female crew members on Parsifal III. Season 2 featured the love triangle of Gary, Sydney Zaruba, and Alli Dore. Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 isn’t even halfway through the season, and Gary’s already made out with the entire interior team.

One person Below Deck viewers never expected to see Gary lock lips with was Daisy. They did, though, which also sparked romance rumors between them.

As Season 3 gets messier for Gary, he’s dishing all things Daisy and why he keeps hooking up with crew members on the show.

Gary King from Below Deck Sailing Yacht talks charter guests and crew hookups

The Below Deck franchise has a strict no-hooking up with guests policy for crew members. However, Gary recently spilled that crew and guests making out happens a lot more than people think in the yachting world.

Gary did admit on the Kinda Sorta Dating podcast there’s an unwritten rule it’s not right, but guest and crew hookups do happen.

“I mean, if you hook up with a crew member and it goes sour, you kind of still have to work together. But guests are paying hundreds of thousands to be on this boat. And the last thing they want is any awkward feelings. So, I mean, just to stay professional, you kind of keep them distant. But it does happen,” he expressed.

The first mate tries to steer clear of mixing business and pleasure with the guests. Gary strictly sticks to making out with crew members. It’s one reason his love life has been so complex.

“Yeah, my love life is very complicated at the moment,” Gary teased, referring to his on-screen antics.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans have sounded off on the subject. The consensus was confusion over why all the ladies want Gary so much.

Gary opens up about chemistry with Daisy Kelliher

When Alli weighed in on Daisy and Gary’s steamy hot tub scene, she revealed Gary has been attracted to Daisy since the first day of filming on Season 2. The comment shed more light on the constant bickering between Gary and Daisy last season.

Gary revealed there’s chemistry between him and the chief stew. He also feels his first night sexcapade with Sydney was a turn-off for Daisy. Their second stint working together brought out their attraction to each other.

“I think this second season kind of brought it out of us and showed our true feelings for each other. We did still fight a lot, not as much, but as you see, that kiss was quite passionate. I mean, this is how I feel for my part. You got to have to ask Daisy how she feels,” the Bravo personality expressed.

There’s still plenty of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 to play out. Gary King has earned quite the reputation. It will be interesting to see how he navigates things after realizing he kissed all the female crewmembers except Kelsie Goglia.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.