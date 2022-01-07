Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans gush over hot Captain Glenn Shephard throwback photo

Captain Glenn kicked off the New Year with a little reflection. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans are gushing over a hot Captain Glenn Shephard throwback photo.

Captain Glenn quickly became a fan favorite since he kicked off the latest Below Deck spin-off. After two seasons of watching him helm Parsifal III, Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers have dubbed him the nicest guy ever.

The captain has slowly warmed up to life in the spotlight but still keeps his personal life private. Recently Captain Glenn gave Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans something to talk about as he expressed his hope for the New Year.

Captain Glenn from Below Deck Sailing Yacht shares throwback photo

It’s that time of year again where people commit to New Year’s resolutions. Captain Glenn is no exception and shared his resolution with his followers.

The Bravo personality used a shirtless photo of himself from back in the day to shed light on what he wants from 2022.

“New Years Resolution: Try to get back down to my fighting weight. Or at least a bit closer, wish me luck. From back when I was a chamois technician in my early days, circa 2004. And yes, I am holding my gut,” the captain wrote also revealing the picture was taken on his favorite Caribbean Island.

It didn’t take long for the picture to start getting a lot of attention. Captain Glenn’s Below Deck Sailing Yacht family wasted no time showing up in the comments section of his post.

Daisy Kelliher, Gary King, Jenna MacGillivray, and Sydney Zaruba all responded to the hot picture of the captain. Below Deck Mediterranean Alum Chef Hindrigo “Kiko” Lorran also reacted to the post.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans gush over hot Captain Glenn picture

The post didn’t go unnoticed by Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans either. Along with those who know Captain Glenn, the comments section was flooded with those who admire him from afar too.

One group remarked on the captain’s guns and how handsome he looked in the photo.

Other comments included one about Canadian guys and a remark about the photo being a throwback.

There’s no question that Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans agree that Captain Glenn looks smoking hot in his latest blast from the past picture. It was a treat for the captain’s followers to see a glimpse of what he was a young buck.

Captain Glenn Shephard kicked off 2022 with a picture that had his followers gushing over him.

The captain isn’t the only one giving fans a glimpse into his life. Dani Soares recently opened up about her and baby Lily battling COVID-19 at the same.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo.