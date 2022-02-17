Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Daisy Kelliher gets real about separation anxiety

Daisy wants to let Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans know her life is not perfect. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Daisy Kelliher gets about separation anxiety ahead of the Season 3 premiere.

Daisy became a fan favorite when she was introduced on Season 2 of the sailing show. Since then, Daisy has featured her fun, exciting, traveling, and yachtie lifestyle on social media.

The Irish beauty loves her life. However, Daisy doesn’t want Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans to get the idea her life is perfect.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Daisy Kelliher gets real about separation anxiety

In a heartfelt Instagram message, Daisy got real about her separation anxiety and her desire to highlight the positive things in her life rather than the negative.

“So this is my sad face- the great thing about social media is all the positivity and fun it brings, but we all know it isn’t real. I don’t really like to bring up negative things on my social media but I think the odd gentle reminder that my life isn’t as fabulous as it may seem is a good idea. Grass is always greener on the other side,” Daisy wrote alongside a picture of her with no make-up.

The chief stew was clearly upset in the photo as she revealed that her life was by no means perfect. Daisy touched on all the things she missed out on because of her yachtie lifestyle.

“Always sleeping in a different bed. Multiple flights all the time, and coming to terms with the fact that I suffer from sever separation anxiety and every time I have to leave a loved one whether it be family or friend is physically painful for me which atm I seem to be doing weekly. I just don’t want anyone to be envious of what they see on social media and hope we can all find contentment in the lives we lead,” she expressed.

Below Deck family responds to Daisy’s vulnerability

It didn’t take long for Daisy’s post to become flooded with responses from fans and some members of the Below Deck family.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht stars Captain Glenn Shephard, Kelsie Goglia, Alli Dore, and Tom Pearson showed their love for Daisy. Below Deck Med alum Katie Floody and Below Deck alum Heather Chase also replied with support and understanding.

Pic credit: @daisykelliher87/Instagram

Daisy Kelliher from Below Deck Sailing Yacht may look like she has it together on social media and reality television but she wants people to know that’s not the case. The chief stew has tough days too.

Season 3 of the sailing show features Daisy dealing with unfamiliar territory, like making out with Gary King in a hot tub. The two have sparked romance rumors, which Daisy has denied. Gary addressed the dating speculation too and discussed his friendship with the chief stew.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht premieres on Monday, February 21 at 8/7c on Bravo.