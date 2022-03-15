Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Colin MacRae weighs in on Daisy Kelliher and Gary King’s steamy kiss￼

Colin reveals if he thinks Gary and Daisy should date. Pic credit: Bravo

Colin MacRae has weighed in on his two Below Deck Sailing Yacht costars, Daisy Kelliher and Gary King’s steamy kiss in the hot tub.

Gary and Daisy making out has been teased since the trailer for Season 3 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht dropped. It was shocking, considering they butted heads a lot during Season 2 of the Bravo show.

Plus, Gary had a boatmance with Alli Dore last season and Daisy’s really good friends with Alli.

Daisy has spoken out regarding the kiss numerous times. Alli shared her reaction to the make-out session too. Colin now becomes the latest person to weigh in on Daisy and Gary getting physical.

What did Colin MacRae say about Daisy Kelliher and Gary King’s kiss on Below Deck Sailing Yacht?

While Colin has managed to stay out of the Below Deck Sailing Yacht love drama, he did build a good friendship with Gary and Daisy. It’s because of their friendship he’s confident in giving his two cents on their kiss.

The chief engineer spoke to Bravo Insider to share his feelings about watching his two friends hook up. Colin had a front-row seat to the drunken make-out session between Gary and Daisy.

“I couldn’t believe it. I think what it came down to is they fight quite a bit, and I guess one of the ways that they could stop all the fighting was to just make out. It was fun, it was funny. I don’t think that there’s a, like, genuine romance there, but they’re both fun-loving people, and they made out a few times,” he expressed to the Bravo website.

Colin weighs in on those Gary and Daisy dating rumor

After Daisy and Gary spent time together at Disneyland and hanging out with chef Marcos Spaziani in Los Angles, the rumor mill began buzzing they were dating. Colin shed some light on whether he thinks a romance is brewing between his two friends.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I know them both quite well, but that’s not to say that they couldn’t have sort of a fling or something. I think they’re too different to have a long-term relationship, and that’s just my opinion. I could be completely wrong about that,” Colin explained.

The one thing Colin is confident of is the deep friendship between the three of them.

“People may be a little bit surprised to hear that, you know, even off the boat, we’re really good friends. It’s not just an on the boat during the season thing; it’s a genuine friendship,” he shared.

Colin MacRae from Below Deck Sailing Yacht has dished the steamy kiss between his friends Gary King and Daisy Kelliher. The chief engineer even hinted more smooches could be coming for Daisy and Gary.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.