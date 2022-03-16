Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Chef Marcos Spaziani shares update on head injury

Chef Marcos suffered a serious head injury on Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s chef Marcos Spaziani has shared an update on the head injury that he sustained while filming Season 3 of the show.

Marcos literally chopped off part of his scalp on the most recent episode of the Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Captain Glenn Shephard immediately sought out medical attention for the chef. The crew wondered if the injury would send chef Marcos home.

Gary King reiterated the sentiment on Watch What Happens Live after the episode aired. The first-mate explained there was so much blood, making the entire crew “scared for Marcos.”

Thankfully the wound was only superficial. The doctor told him to keep the injury bandaged and frequently change the dressing.

Although his head injury wasn’t severe, Marcos was in a serious amount of pain. The talented chef didn’t let it prevent him from pulling out all his cooking skills to please Erica Rose and her husband, Charles Sanders.

Chef Marcos Spaziani shares an update on the head injury he sustained on Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Twitter was abuzz after Marcos hurt himself. One fan asked Marcos how he was doing while revealing the injury moment was stressful to watch play out.

The chef replied, “I’m better than ever.”

Another Twitter user wanted to know how long it took for Marcos’ hair to grow back after the injury. Marcos spilled it took a “few weeks.”

A different user gushed over how Marcos handled the situation, sharing other chefs would have been “whining and crying.”

Below Deck Sailing Yacht chef Marcos thanks fans for their love and support

The chef used the social media platform to thank Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans for their love and support.

“Thanks everyone for show a huge support big love from me #BelowDeckSailing,” he Tweeted.

Thanks everyone for show a huge support big love from me #BelowDeckSailing pic.twitter.com/5kLtTbz5zx — MARCOS SPAZIANI (@marcos_spaziani) March 15, 2022

Charles put chef Marcos through the wringer. The chef’s tweet earned him even more love and praise from fans.

There’s no question Marcos has quickly become a Below Deck Sailing Yacht fan favorite. The new season’s only a handful of episodes in, and it’s clear, he’s beloved.

Chef Marcos from Below Deck Sailing Yacht has given fans an update on how his head healed after he cut off part of his scalp. The trailer for Season 3 featured the accident, so viewers weren’t completely surprised.

However, nothing still prepared fans for watching the horrible moment and aftermath up close. The rest of the season will document Marcos’ recovery or at least part of it. So, stay tuned for more on this hot topic.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.