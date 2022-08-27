Below Deck Sailing Yacht beauty Scarlett Bentley gives off Baywatch vibes in red swimsuit

Scarlett’s swimsuit style is on point. Pic credit: @scarlettbentley/Instagram

Below Deck Sailing Yacht beauty Scarlett Bentley gives off Baywatch vibes in a red swimsuit with a friend.

The blonde bombshell was recently on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3, where she almost had a boatmance with Gary King.

Scarlett was thrown into a lot of drama courtesy of Ashley Marti, who was interested in Gary from day one.

It was a brief stint for Scarlett coming in mid-season, but she has used the experience to help her launch her podcast and other projects.

When she’s not working, Scarlett loves to spend time in her element. That includes rocking a swimsuit and being outside whenever possible.

In her latest Instagram share, Scarlett was doing both of those things with a huge smile on her face.

Scarlett Bentley in red swimsuit gives off Baywatch vibes

Heading into the weekend, Scarlett had a little fun with her followers by playing a guessing game. Scarlett and her friend were standing on a rock pavement in front of a gorgeous pool, giving them the most stunning background.

The photo had Scarlett sporting a high-cut red one-piece swimsuit with a plunging neckline. Her long blonde locks were dry and parted in the middle to highlight her pretty face.

Scarlett completed her Baywatch-inspired look with white sneakers and what appears to be a fanny pack. There was also a chair that resembled a lifeguard chair and a rescue buoy in the background.

“Are we: filming Baywatch 2, actual certified lifeguards, or dressed up for theme? Best guess wins 😜❤️Happy Friday!!!!!” was her caption of the Instagram post.

There were plenty of replies to answer Scarlett’s questions, with the consensus being either theme party or actual certified lifeguards.

Pic credit: @scarlettbentley/Instagram

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Scarlett Bentley launches SoCal brand

Scarlett has joined several other Below Deck stars who launched podcasts after their stint on the yachting show.

However, as opposed to focusing the podcast on Below Deck, Scarlett has incorporated hers into her lifestyle brand SoCal. Scarlett dishes all things southern California, emphasizing San Diego life, where she currently lives.

Hot on the heels of launching the podcast, Scarlett revealed she also established a marketing agency that has even further expanded her brand. She even spent time in Miami for business opportunities related to her new brand.

Things have been going quite well for Scarlett Bentley since she was on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3.

When she’s not working hard, she’s playing hard, and sometimes, Scarlett makes it hard to tell the difference between the two. That’s what happened with her recent Baywatch-inspired Instagram post!

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus. Seasons 1-3 are airing streaming on Peacock.