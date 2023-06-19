Below Deck Sailing Yacht beauty Mads Herrera reveals thirst trap pic that got Alex Propson’s attention

Below Deck Sailing Yacht beauty Mads Herrera has revealed the thirsttrp picture that got Alex Propson’s attention during filming.

On a recent episode of the hit sailing show, Mads and Alex were enjoying some flirty banter.

Mads told Alex she accepted his Instagram request to follow her.

Alex replied back that he saw her “little thirsttrap” photo before declaring, “It’s not working.”

They went on to exchange witty words about her DMs, with Mads calling Alex scared to slide into her DMs.

After the chat, Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans were looking for the picture in question, and Mads has given it to them.

Mads Herrera reveals thirst trap pic that got Alex Propson’s attention

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, Mads shared the picture that had her and Alex flirting. It was a stunning, almost artsy shot.

Sitting on a balcony, a bikini can be barely seen through the dark shadows as Mads leaned back on one arm with one knee and a finger near her face. Mads long blonde blocks be made out because of a few flyaway hairs.

“The thirst trap y’all were wondering about;)” she wrote in the caption of the very tasteful IG post.

Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht has featured Alex crushing on Mads and her crushing on him, yet her always ending up in bed with Gary King.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Mads set the record straight on why she always went for Gary when Alex clearly liked her.

The mid-season trailer teases more drama for Mads’ love life.

However, one thing that Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers may not realize this season is how close Mads and deckhand Chase Lemacks became during filming.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Mads Herrera talks Chase Lemacks friendship

Chase was a guest alongside Mads on Watch What Happens Live, with host Andy Cohen commenting they should date. The two laughed before admitting they were good friends.

Mads gave her pal Chase a shoutout via an Instagram post following her big WWHL debut.

“I’m so glad I got to share this with @chase_lemacks- thanks for helping me survive live tv lol couldn’t have done it with anyone else! & Big thank you to everyone who was involved and for having/inviting just a couple ‘sea rats,'” she wrote in the caption of the post.

More about Mads Herrera’s friendship with Chase Lemacks and current relationship status with Alex Propson and Gary King will no doubt be discussed at the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 reunion show.

Sadly the season’s almost over, and the cast will be gathering for the end-of-season chat soon.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.