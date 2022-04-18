Below Deck Sailing Yacht beauty Georgia Grobler stuns in lingerie shoot

Below Deck Sailing Yacht baddie Georgia Grobler shared a sexy lingerie photoshoot with fans. Pic credit: TLC

The cast within the Below Deck franchise loves to post thirst trap pictures or show off their bikini bodies on social media. This point was apparent in a recent video posted by Below Deck Sailing Yacht beauty Georgia Grobler.

The 28-year-old musician and third stew from Season 1 of BDSY shared a video clip on Instagram from a bathtub lingerie shoot she did as part of a promotional shoot.

The South African native grew in popularity during her time on the show because of her fiery and charismatic attitude and her attempts to woo the already-taken Paget Berry.

Her talent at singing and songwriting shined through on the yacht after giving several performances for the crew and guests.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht baddie Georgia Grobler shared a clip from a lingerie photoshoot

Georgia posted a sensual video clip from a photoshoot she did in lingerie for a South African editorial site.

Georgia posed while leaning on a bathtub in a lacy black and white lingerie set with a kimono in the video.

She went through different poses with her eyes open and closed as her hair sat falling down one shoulder.

Georgia’s flat stomach and different curves were apparent in the alluring video that she captioned, “Working hard// hardly working.”

These Below Deck ladies love to get cheeky on social media

Several other Below Deck baddies have often shared thirst traps on social media.

Season 6 of Below Deck Med second stew Courtney Veale loves to get cheeky in photos that show off her backside. They often draw a lot of praise and attention from the Below Deck community.

Courtney will be featured on Season 7 of Below Deck Med, so fans may continue to see more of her through her online presence as well.

Other Below Deck stars that seem to live in bikinis are chief stews Katie Flood, Heather Chase, and Med star Jessica More.

Below Deck Med bosun Malia White also likes to stun fans in bikini pics in the exotic locales she goes to for work.

Another couple of cast members that get a lot of attention for the hot pictures they post are Delaney Evans, Fraser Olender, and Georgia Grobler’s crush, Paget Berry.

Below Deck OG Captain Lee also posted a thirst trap recently that showed off his muscular physique at 71-years-old.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.