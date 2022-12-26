Below Deck Sailing Yacht beauty Daisy Kelliher is a biker babe in leather for good skin

Daisy Kelliher shares her must-have skin care product. Pic credit: @daisykelliher87/Instagram

Below Deck Sailing Yacht beauty Daisy Kelliher channeled her inner biker chick in all leather to promote the product she uses to keep her skin looking flawless.

A busy yachtie lifestyle can take a toll on one’s skin, especially being in the sun all the time, but Daisy knows how to keep hers protected.

In a recent Instagram Post, Daisy paused her motorcycle ride to let her 263k followers know just how important skincare is to her.

Daisy rocked black leather pants and a leather jacket to show off CoTz skin products while sitting on a motorcycle.

The first photo has Daisy smiling with sunglasses on her face as she holds a bottle of CoTz sunscreen. A swift right showed the Below Deck Sailing Yacht star applying the product on her face.

“I might be a badass but my skin isn’t…. 💁‍♀️ #cotz #cotzskincare #sunprotection #flashback #bike #motorbike #nofilter #la #drive #coastaldrive #suncream #skin #skinprotection #ad” was the caption on her post.

Daisy Kelliher teams up with CoTz sunscreen

This is not the first time Daisy has promoted CoTz sunscreen, which is described as a “no chemical sunscreen.” The line of products aims to help reduces those irritating reactions from sunscreen that have chemicals while also protecting it from harmful sunshine rays.

A few weeks ago, Daisy promoted the product as she took a hike in Los Angeles. Sporting a tank white crop tank up with workout pants with her hair pulled back in a messy bun. Daisy applied the sunscreen to her face, writing La hikes #nofilter #california #hikes #losangeles #suncream #cotz #sunprotection #skinprotection #cotzsunscreen.”

This summer, Daisy showed how her love of CoTz helped her protect her face when she was working as a chief stew. The days can be long and hot in the sun, but Daisy’s favorite sunscreen helps keep the harmful rays at bay.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Daisy Kelliher looks back at BravoCon

In October, Daisy attended her first-ever BravoCon event, and her fashion was on point. Daisy was the bell of the ball not only with her outfits but also her interaction with fans and other Bravo stars.

The Irish beauty recently looked back on her time in New York City, sharing a video filled with behind-the-scenes moments from BravoCon. There were even a few glimpses of her reunion with Captain Glenn Shephard, Gary King, and Colin MacRae.

Daisy Kelliher has been heating up social media even when she’s simply sharing her favorite sunscreen. As 2023 nears, Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans can look forward to her return as chief stew when Season 4 hits Bravo airwaves in the new year.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-3 are streaming on Peacock.