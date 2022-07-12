Below Deck Sailing Yacht baddie Ashley Marti busts out fishing with OnlyFans rules

Ashley isn’t letting the haters keep her down. Pic credit: @ashley.marti97/Instagram

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Baddie Ashley Marti busts out while fishing and shares OnlyFans rules proving she is living her best life despite the haters.

Ashley just wrapped up her first reality TV stint on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3. There’s no question her actions didn’t paint her in the best light.

The brunette beauty has had enough of trying to defend her actions. Ashley not only skipped the Season 3 reunion but took a jab at Bravo the next day while giving props to OnlyFans.

Ashley Marti busts out fishing

As she puts reality television and yachting behind her, Ashley keeps heating things up for Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans but in a completely different way.

When Ashley isn’t using social media to take on the trolls, she’s letting her followers know that life is too short not to have fun. Ashley recently shared an Instagram post of her doing just that with her signature style, letting all of her assets hang out.

Three photos make up the post, with the first one featuring Ashley in short jean shorts and a tiny green bikini top that had her ample cleavage spilling over. Wearing oversized sunglasses, Ashley stood in the boat holding a fish on the crystal-clear blue water.

The second image had Ashley with an unnamed man holding the fin of the fish with her toned tummy on display. Ashley was with another man in the final image, again posing with the fish and showing off her curvy body.

That wasn’t the only time Ashley posed in skimpy attire while on a fishing trip.

Earlier this year, she shared a picture on Instagram of her holding a fish as she sported a teeny tiny red bikini. The swimsuit highlighted her curves and toned legs and barely hid her lady parts.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Ashley sets OnlyFans rules

After her latest fishing social media share, Ashley headed over to Twitter to set some rules for those looking to subscribe to her OnlyFans account.

“I feel like there needs to be an unofficial #onlyfans subscriber rule book… Starting with the people that I know in real life, don’t f***ing tell me who you are or make your username your actual name. Quickest way to never hear from me again,” she tweeted.

The second tweet had Ashley telling people not to send her selfies. Ashley doesn’t need to know what you like because the anonymity of it all is one thing she likes about OnlyFans.

Pic credit: @@AshleyMarti826/Twitter

A final Tweet was a diss at the haters who subscribe to her platform just to insult her or be negative.

“Love all the people that will subscribe to my #onlyfans just to talk s**t. You can do it for free on instagram…but it’s cool I’ll still take your money. And then you can watch all my dope a** vacations that you paid for, while sitting at home with your thumb up your a**😘” she wrote.

Pic credit: @@AshleyMarti826/Twitter

Ashley Marti from Below Deck Sailing Yacht has traded in reality television for OnlyFans fame and money. She will continue to live as she wants and couldn’t care less about the haters who constantly attack her.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-3 are streaming on Peacock.