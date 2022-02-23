Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Ashley Marti reflects on flirting with Gary King, reveals what attracted her to him￼

Ashley wasted no time putting the moves on Gary on Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Ashley Marti has reflected on flirting with Gary King and revealed what attracted her to him.

Despite Gary saying he wouldn’t fall back into old habits again, like hooking up with a crew member on night one, he couldn’t resist a flirtatious Ashley. The stew pursued him relentlessly, with Gary finally giving into temptation, and they kissed.

Gary did manage to pump the brakes and avoided having sex with Ashley as he did on night one with deckhand Sydney Zaruba last season. However, the next day, their actions haunted both Gary and Ashley.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Ashley Marti reflects on flirting with Gary King

Ashley appeared on Watch What Happened Live with Andy Cohen alongside Captain Glenn Shephard following the Season 3 premiere of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Andy wasted no time bringing up Ashley putting the moves on Gary.

The host joked that Ashley hit on fifty percent of the deck crew because she was a little flirty with Tom Pearson too. Andy then decided to play a little game with the stew called “Get A Little Gary’d Away”

Ashley was asked how much she cringed, watching herself convince Gary it was okay to kiss her.

“like a 1000 cringe,” she replied.

Along with the cringe factor, Andy had Ashely share if she would have chosen Tom over Gary if Tom was older. Ashely said numerous times she goes for older guys.

“I don’t know, um,” she said before Andy interrupted, saying, “it sounds like no.”

What is it about Gary that attracted Ashley to him?

The stew admitted that Gary has a Tarzan vibe about him that she likes. Ashley’s comment prompted Andy to ask her what other physical attributes of Gary’s she found attractive.

“I like the man bun,” she expressed. “Yeah, I do. I can’t hate on a man bun. I prefer it up than down.”

Andy didn’t focus solely on the physical attraction between the stew and the first officer. The host wanted to know what Ashley liked about Gary’s personality.

“He’s very, he’s funny. He makes me laugh, and that’s all I can ask for.”

Ashley Marti from Below Deck Sailing Yacht doesn’t regret her night one kiss fest with Gary King. She even admitted to watching Gary’s behavior on Season 2 toward Sydney and Alli Dore.

Gary’s action last season clearly didn’t impact Ashley’s view of him. While she didn’t divulge any details regarding what comes next with her and Gary, Ashley did call him an “average” kisser.

Stay tuned Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans. There will be a lot more to this story as Season 3 plays out.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.