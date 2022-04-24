Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Ashley Marti joins OnlyFans

Ashley says she’s giving Below Deck fans what they want. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Ashley Marti has joined OnlyFans to flaunt her assets for money.

There’s no question Ashley has brought the drama and craziness to Season 3 of the hit sailing show. Ashley’s attitude has rubbed Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers the wrong way. The way she treats Gabriela Barragan and chases after Gary King hasn’t made her too popular.

If the backlash has gotten to Ashley, she’s kept to herself. Recently, Ashley shut down the trolls and haters with a message.

Another thing that has Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans talking about Ashley is her ample cleavage and a killer body. It turns out Ashley uses both to earn some extra cash.

Ashley has joined OnlyFans, the adult content subscription-based service. The brunette beauty has 27 posts, 5.9k likes, and 2.0k fans as of this writing. She operates under the handle @eatin_ash

“What you’ve all been waiting for… Subscribe for exclusive content, don’t miss out. Messages with tips will get responses. Check out my amazon wishlist and let me know if there’s any themed content you want to see, I’ll add to my wishlist for you and use whatever you purchase in my videos/pics,” reads Ashley’s bio on the site.

Those interested in steamy content from Ashley have three different options for subscription. One-month costs $12.50, 3 months runs $33.75, or a one year for $127.50.

Ashley’s Amazon wishlist includes thong underwear, bras, stilettoes, and some sneakers.

One Reddit thread discussed Ashley joining OnlyFans, with the reaction being it’s not worth the price. There was even a remark that it’s simply a “sexy Instagram page.”

Pic credit: @rynofan23/Reddit and @d4ewski/Reddit and @Opportunity Plane8282/Reddit

Ashley isn’t afraid to flaunt her stuff

Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers know full well that Ashley isn’t hurting in the confidence department. Ashley speaks her mind and isn’t afraid to show off her assets.

The stew has worn some skimpy outfits on the hit sailing show. Ashley also lets it all hang out on Instagram at times too.

One post features Ashley with her buns out in a barely-there bikini while looking at the ocean.

Another photo has her toned stomach and ample breasts on display while sitting on a lounge chair with a drink in hand.

Ashley Marti from Below Deck Sailing Yacht has joined OnlyFans for those looking to see more risque from her. The Bravo personality has also joined Cameo for those who want a personal message from the stew.

What do you think of Ashley joining OnlyFans?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.