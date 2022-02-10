Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Are Gary King and Daisy Kelliher dating? Here’s what we know so far￼

Daisy and Gary’s relationship has changed quite a lot since Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans are asking if Gary King and Daisy Kelliher are dating following some recent developments in their friendship.

The trailer for Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 confirmed Daisy and Gary were both back for a second season. They are joined by Captain Glenn Shephard, who returns for his third season, and Colin MacRae, who appeared on Season 2 with them. Colin, Gary, and Daisy recently teased the upcoming season. Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans are thrilled to have them back.

However, thanks to one scene in the trailer, the status of Daisy and Gary’s relationship has come into question. Well, that and the fact they have been spending a lot of time together lately.

So, are Gary and Daisy a couple? Let’s take a look at what we know.

Why do Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans think Gary King and Daisy Kelliher are dating?

In Season 2 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Daisy and Gary butted heads, which is why fans were shocked to see them making out in the Season 3 trailer. Gary and Daisy’s hot-tub hookup sparked speculation they were more than friends.

Adding fuel to the fire are a few social media posts revealing they are currently spending time together in California. Gary shared an Instagram Story of him and Daisy at Disneyland. Daisy then shared an Instagram Story of them getting drinks together.

Pic credit: @king_gk/Instagram and @daisykelliher87/Instagram

Later Daisy shared a picture of her and Gary with Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 chef Marcos Spaziani. The chef owns a restaurant in Los Angeles, which was the backdrop of their reunion.

Are Daisy Kelliher and Gary King from Below Deck Sailing Yacht dating?

Their social media messages certainly raised eyebrows. According to Us Weekly, Gary addressed the romance in an Instagram Story video, saying, “Hey guys, just because many of you are asking, Daisy and I are dating.” Gary struggled to keep a straight face, making Below Deck fans believe he was just kidding.

Daisy squashed the dating rumors in her own way by replying to a fan comment on Instagram. One fan declared that Daisy hated Gary during Season 2, which the chief stew shares was not the case.

“No, I never hate anyone. I have my ups and downs with them all, but they are all my friends,” Daisy expressed.

Pic credit: @daisykelliher87/Instagram

So, to answer the question, are Gary King and Daisy Kelliher from Below Deck Sailing Yacht dating? That depends on whom you believe. Gary’s known for joking around. Therefore, his confirmation should be taken with a grain of salt.

After all they could be in Los Angeles to do interviews or pick up confessionals for the show. It’s not uncommon for that to happen as the show nears its premiere date.

Season 3 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht debuts in less than two weeks, which means fans will get more answers on Daisy and Gary’s status as the season plays out on-screen.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht premieres on Monday, February 21 at 8/7c on Bravo.