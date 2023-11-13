Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Sydney Zaruba is engaged

Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Sydney Zaruba got engaged over the weekend!

Sydney was a one-and-done with the sailing franchise after helping revamp it during Season 2.

The deckhand had a thing with first-mate Gary King, who also had a thing for stew Alli Dore.

Since her time on Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Sydney has given up yachting to focus on being a luxury travel advisor at her travel agency.

Sydney even has her own blog called The Boho Traveller, juggling her new travel life from Spain.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Now she can add bride to be on the list of things that have changed for Sydney since her time on reality television.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Sydney Zaruba engaged

Taking to Instagram, Sydney shared a post with two pictures to share her exciting news. The first was a picture of her and her fiancé from the back. In the second picture, Sydney showed off her new bling with a perfectly manicured.

“Did a thing in Maine before coming back to Europe #isaidyes,” Sydney captioned her IG post.

The blonde beauty has kept the identity of her soon-to-be husband private. Sydney has never shown his face on social media, rarely addressing her relationship.

Not long after Season 2 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht wrapped, Sydney sparked rumors she was dating Captain Glenn Shephard thanks to an Instagram Post made by him. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Sydney debunked those rumors, explaining her boyfriend is very private.

“My partner is very private, doesn’t like the limelight, so to respect his privacy, I won’t share any photos of him, but he did take this photo. He’s very sweet, and I am very lucky to have such a great person in my life,” she expressed.

That’s the most Sydney has spoken about her personal life, as she opts to stay out of the spotlight in her post Below Deck Sailing Yacht life.

One comment asked Sydney about her fiancé, wondering if he was from the Below Deck family. Sydney replied no, reiterating her respect for his privacy as well as that they had been together since before her season aired on Bravo.

Pic credit: @sydney_zaruba/Instagram

Speaking of Captain Glenn, he was the first to respond to Sydney’s engagement news.

Captain Glenn Shephard reacts to Sydney Zaruba’s engagement news

“Wow congratulations 🎈🎊🎉 You guys make such a great couple. All the best. ❤️,” the fan-favorite captain replied.

Sydney also expressed her thanks to him in the reply section of his comment.

Pic credit: @sydney_zaruba/Instagram

The news of Sydney Zaruba’s engagement comes hot on the heels of a Below Deck Med alum, Natasha Webb, getting engaged last month, while Captain Sandy Yawn also got engaged in September.

Plus, Below Deck alum Ashton Pienaar got married in September, as did Below Deck alum Josiah Carter.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.