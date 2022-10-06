Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Madison Stalker stuns in black leather tank and shorts for happiness

Madison is at a happy place in her life. Pic credit: @themadstalker/Instagram

Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Madison Stalker stuns in a black leather tank and shorts as she reflects on happiness.

Madison was a one-and-done with Below Deck Sailing Yacht, as she only appeared in Season 1 of the show.

The blonde beauty clashed with chief stew Jenna MacGillivray and was berated by chef Adam Glick.

These days Madison has opted for a life out of the reality television spotlight.

Instead, she keeps Below Deck Sailing Yacht updated on her life journey, which includes a lot of traveling via social media.

This week Madison showed off her fashion style as she reflected on where she is today.

Madison Stalker stuns in black leather tank and shorts for happiness

Taking to Instagram, Madison shared a post of her rocking a very unique outfit. Standing in front of a bathroom, Madison took a mirror selfie, sporting black leather shorts, and a tiny black tank top.

The outfit bared her midriff, revealing her toned tummy. She only had on one high black leather boot in the photo that had her covering part of her face with her cell phone.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“1/2 a YEAR, 1/2 a SHOE, 1 HEALTHY HUMAN 💜 Never thought I’d get to this stage. Very, very happy. (800) 931-2237 NEDA 🖤,” was the caption on the post, which had her location as Portugal.

The number in the post is for NEDA, the National Eating Disorder Association. She didn’t go into detail regarding her experience, instead keeping the caption simple and to the point.

Madison shared the post via Instagram Stories too.

She also revealed another bathroom selfie. This time Madison opted for a black tank top with white shorts and a black jacket that was open. White socks and sneakers completed her casual attire.

Pic credit: @themadstalker/Instagram

Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Madison Stalker’s fashion game is on point

Although black is undoubtedly one of Madison’s favorite colors, the blonde beauty mixed her fashion scheme up a little bit while on vacation in Portugal.

Spending time with her best pal, Madison shared an IG post of her rocking a short yellow flowy dress. Madison rocked the one-shoulder dress with a tie in front. With a smile on her face, Madison’s long blonde locks fell around her face as she donned platform sandals and a cute gold bag.

Ahead of her trip abroad, Madison took to Instagram to reveal her Drag Brunch look. Madison chose a long green skirt with a mega-high slit and matching green tube top as she once again went for a mirror selfie, but this time with a friend.

Madison Stalker has been living her best life since she helped launch Below Deck Sailing Yacht nearly three years ago.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-3 are streaming on Peacock.