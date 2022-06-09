Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Jenna MacGillivray welcomes summer in white swimsuit with wine

Jenna has Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans buzzing but not for her stint on the show. Pic credit: @jennathemac/Instagram

Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Jenna MacGillivray welcomes summer in a white swimsuit with a glass of wine in hand.

Jenna helped launch Below Deck Sailing Yacht. The chief stew didn’t make the best impression on Below Deck fans due to her boatmance with Adam Glick and tension with stew Madison Stalker.

It was one and done for Jenna, who was not asked to return for Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2. Since her time on the show, Jenna’s been focused on living a positive life that includes enjoying time in nature and embarking on a new romance.

Jenna MacGillivray welcomes summer in a white swimsuit with a glass of wine

The brunette beauty keeps Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans updated on her life via Instagram. As the summer season kicked off, Jenna said hello with a sexy snap of her wearing a white one-piece swimsuit.

Jenna’s lean long legs and flat stomach were on display as she lounged in a deck chair white, the sun beating down on her. The former yachtie wore a purplish hat that helped her face. A pair of sunglasses and a glass of wine completed Jenna’s summer look.

“Oh hello sun” was the caption on her IG post.

The comments section was filled with positivity for Jenna. While she may not have been the most beloved on Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Jenna has plenty of love surrounding her off-camera.

Sign up for our newsletter!

There were remarks calling Jenna beautiful, revealing the deck she’s sitting on was at her place, a couple gushing over her legs, and one referring to her as a star.

Pic credit: @jennathemac/Instagram

Love looks good on Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum

As mentioned above, Jenna has moved on from Adam with a dark-haired man who she has yet to name.

Jenna first revealed her relationship earlier this year with an IG post featuring two photos of them. They are all smiles in both photos, with their arms around each other.

A couple of weeks later, Jenna shared a black and white picture with her man where they were all gussied up with him sitting on a couch and her lying next to him.

One of her more recent snaps with her guy shows just how blissfully happy Jenna is with him. Jenna’s wrapped in his arms as her man kisses her on the side of the head, and she grins from ear to ear.

There’s no question that Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans had an issue with Jenna MacGillivray as a chief stew. At the time, the hate and backlash took on a toll on Jenna.

These days though, Jenna’s happy and loving life as she enjoys summer with a new man on her arm.

Jenna is the latest Below Deck alum to kick off summer in style. Below Deck Med beauty Courtney Veale did it in lingerie, while Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Gabriela Barragan celebrated the sunny season with a skimpy leopard bikini.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.