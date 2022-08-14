Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Jenna MacGillivray engaged, Below Deck stars react to her news

Jenna found her happily ever after. Pic credit: @jennathemac/Instagram

Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Jenna MacGillivray is engaged, and the Below Deck family has reacted to her exciting news.

Jenna was a one-and-done with Below Deck Sailing Yacht appearing on Season 1 of the yachting show.

Unfortunately for the chief stew, her romance with chef Adam Glick, who was also on Below Deck Mediterranean, didn’t paint her in the best light.

There was tension in the interior crew between stew Madison Stalker and Jenna because of the latter’s relationship with the chef. Stew Georgia Grobler was often caught in the middle.

Although Jenna and Adam left Parsifal III together for a van trip, they split by the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 1 reunion.

The past is the past for Jenna. She has been living a low-key life out of the spotlight, which included finding the love of her life.

On Saturday, Jenna took to Instagram to share the exciting news that she’s an engaged woman.

Two photos made up the post, with the first one featuring Jenna with a huge smile on her face as she cuddled close to her man. The second pic was a shot of the stunning ring her fiancé gave to her.

“It took me a long time to find true comfort and happiness with myself independent of anyone else. I’m forever thankful I loved myself enough to stay alone long enough to wait for the best person I could have ever imagined for me. ❤️Exploding,” she captioned the engagement announcement.

After having a very public relationship with Adam, Jenna has kept this relationship on the down low.

Jenna does though share photos of him on her Instagram occasionally. There were several snaps from a road trip they took together recently.

However, she has not mentioned a single detail about her soon-to-be husband, not even his name.

The first time Jenna posted with her guy was for Valentine’s Day this year, using a simple heart to caption the photo.

Below Deck stars react to Jenna MacGillivray’s engagement news

It didn’t take long for the comments section of Jenna’s post to become flooded with happy wishes and thoughts from several familiar Below Deck faces.

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Jessica More, who just announced her pregnancy, was one of the first to gush with happiness for her friend.

Jenna’s Below Deck Sailing Yacht costar Ciara Duggan also commented, as did Dani Soares from Season 2 of the sailing show.

Pic credit: @jennathemac/Instagram

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-3 are streaming on Peacock.