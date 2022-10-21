Georgia puts her musical talent to good use. Pic credit: @07georgiarose/Instagram

Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Georgia Grobler in a mini dress and knee-high boots, sings her heart out doing what she loves, performing.

Georgia was a one-time wonder in the Below Deck Sailing Yacht franchise appearing on Season 1 of the Below Deck spin-off.

Although she was on the show as a stew in yachting, Georgia often sang, revealing that music was her passion.

These days, Georgia has left yachting behind, but she continues to pursue her music career and does a little modeling.

This week she put her fashion foot forward while she gave her 78.8k followers a show.

The brunette beauty did not disappoint either.

Taking to Instagram, Georgia shared a video of herself singing at what looked to be a restaurant. Georgia rocked a short brown wrap dress with tiny spaghetti straps and a plunging neckline.

The fun outfit was complete with knee-high black boots and her long, brown hair was flowing down the side of her face.

“L-O-V-E 💋” was all Georgia wrote in the caption, as it was part of the song she was singing.

Speaking of her singing, the Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum sounded amazing in the video.

That’s not the only music video footage Georgia has shared on social media lately either. Georgia recently reshared the video for her song Creep, which originally came out almost one year ago in November 2021.

In the video, Georgia stuns in a tight cream and black corset dress that fit her perfectly. She once again sounds fabulous, proving Georgia has got some serious musical chops.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht starlet Georgia Grobler talks healing

Along with sharing her musical skills on social media, Georgia has been using social media to tease that she’s been doing some healing the past few months.

One post had her being blunt and honest about healing as she sported a bikini top and a tiny cover-up over her bikini bottoms. Sporting sunglasses on her face, Georgia looks out at the water in a serene picture.

“Maybe the final stage of your healing is telling them to f**k off,” was her message with the photo.

Georgia also reshared an Instagram post of herself working out that she initially posted earlier this year. She used it to remind her fans that pain can be turned into power.

It’s been three years since Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers saw Georgia Grobler on the small screen, but she’s doing just fine and living her best life.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-3 are streaming on Peacock.