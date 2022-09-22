Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Dani Soares shares life update for inspiration

Dani has some encouraging words for Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans. Pic credit: @iamdanisoares/Instagram

Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Dani Soares has shared a life update as she hopes to inspire others and celebrate productivity.

Dani was a one-and-done appearing on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2. Her boatmance with deckhand Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux was a hot topic of the season.

Months after filming wrapped and as the show played out on Bravo, Dani revealed she was pregnant, kicking up some new drama due to Jean-Luc’s reaction.

These days though, Dani remains focused on raising her daughter Lilly and going to school.

Life as a single mom can be challenging, and Dani often shares her story with Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans.

That happened the other day as she offered words of inspiration to her social media followers.

Dani Soares shares life update for inspiration

The other day Dani took to Instagram to share a selfie with a motivational message. Dani revealed she’s in her last term of school to become a nurse, but it’s challenging. She spoke about financial worries, finding care for her daughter, and juggling her hospital placement.

“The reason I share all this personal info is because if you are struggling I don’t want you to feel alone. Most of the time instagram is all about the perfect life, the big houses, the mum’s that managed to put make up on everyday and I can’t relate to that,” was part of the lengthy caption on her post.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Dani went on to issue her 156k followers a challenge of taking life day by day before encouraging fans with, “We got this.”

Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Dani Soares celebrate productivity

The single mama also used Instagram to rejoice after a day of being productive. Dani doesn’t just discuss her struggle to help others. She also shares the good times for inspiration and motivation.

In a video set to the Ja Rule song Mesmerize featuring Ashanti, Dani gets her groove on with a smile on her face.

Although she doesn’t speak in the footage, the words on the screen let her followers know that Dani likes to jam on to some old-school tunes when she has a good day at school.

“Just because,” was the caption on the Instagram post.

Dani Soares won’t be back on Below Deck Sailing Yacht anytime soon. However, fans can see her when Season 4 returns next year as she, Alli Dore, and Daisy Kelliher do their weekly IG show Pita Party recapping episodes.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-3 are streaming on Peacock.