Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Colin MacRae teases ‘truth behind Below Deck Sailing’

Below Deck Sailing Yacht hunk Colin MacRae has released never before seen footage from Season 3 of the hit sailing show.

Colin has been a fan favorite since he joined the Below Deck spin-off on Season 2 as the chief engineer.

Now as fans anxiously wait for news on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4, Colin has shared a special behind-the-scenes episode.

The new footage features interviews with the cast, crew, and producers and was completely approved by everyone involved with Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Colin has his own YouTube channel Sailing Parlay Revival where he has been documenting his journey to rebuild a hurricane-hit catamaran and his journey aboard the finished vessel.

Last week Colin did something different, devoting an episode to his time on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3.

Colin MacRae teases the ‘truth behind Below Deck Sailing’

Taking to Instagram, Colin expressed his excitement about bringing legit behind-the-scenes footage to fans. The teaser video featured charter guests, the Season 3 cast, and production following around the cast.

In the footage, Captain Glenn Shephard dishes about the cameras revealing some cast members act up for them and others are like him and dial it back.

Chief stew Daisy Kelliher has a chat with Colin, showing further that their close bond is not just for the cameras. Gary King also has a scene in the teaser where he desperately calls for toilet paper from the bathroom.

“I had the privilege of making in conjunction with @nbc , @bravotv and @51minds and the entire cast of @belowdecksailing season 3, about what it is really like to make the show from both the casts’ perspective and also from the production side, as I did a pretty in-depth interview with executive producer @courtlaland,” Colin wrote in part of the lengthy caption.

The hunky chief engineer explained that the video took over a year to put together because all the video clips needed special permission to be used. Colin’s thrilled to bring fans a legit sneak peek at what goes into making the show from various perspectives.

As Colin mentioned in his caption, he interviewed executive producer Courtland Cox, and it turns out Below Deck Sailing Yacht has become the EP’s favorite Below Deck baby.

Colin MacRae interviews Below Deck Sailing Yacht executive producer Courtland Cox

In the special episode found on Colin’s YouTube channel, Colin chatted with Courland, who revealed why the sailing show had become his favorite child.

“I enjoy sailing. I love all of them, but again, it’s like saying, favorite child. They’re all great, but this one I relate to more because I enjoy the dynamic portion of sailing on a yacht. You shut off the motors, put up the sails. That’s an experience unlike anything else,” Courtland expressed.

The EP also addressed rumors the show’s scripted laughing because there’s no way the kind of drama and chaos that goes down on Below Deck Sailing Yacht could be written. Season 2 and Season 3 changed the show’s dynamic, making it a hit.

As for what makes Below Deck Sailing Yacht more challenging to film than the other Below Deck shows is that Parsifal III is much smaller than the motor yachts used.

Colin MacRae has given Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans a juicy behind-the-scenes episode of the sailing show from Season 3, and it’s good.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-3 are streaming on Peacock.