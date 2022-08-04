Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Ashley Marti sizzles in tiny blue bikini for morning fun

Ashley has given Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans something new to talk about. Pic credit: @ashley.marti97/Instagram

Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Ashley Marti sizzles in a tiny blue bikini as she goes for morning fun in the sunlight.

Ashley made quite a splash on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3. The stew butted heads with Gabriela Barragan and set her sights on hunky first-mate Gary King.

When Scarlett Bentley replaced Gabriela, things got tense between Gary and Ashley as he pursued the new girl.

The season ended with good times and drama, prompting Ashley to skip the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 reunion. Like chef Rachel Hargrove from Below Deck, Ashley took issue with Bravo, especially when it came to her villain edit.

Since then, Ashley has distanced herself from Below Deck Sailing Yacht, except for keeping in touch with a couple of her costars.

These days Ashley continues to live her best life, making serious money outside of yachting and reality television that includes heating up social media.

Ashley Marti sizzles in tiny blue bikini for morning fun

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans can keep up with Ashley via social media, where she gives of her life. A recent Instagram post had Ashley rocking a photo shoot as the sun was coming up.

Ashley sported a teal blue bikini in the single photo share as she sat on some rocks. With the morning sunlight behind her, Ashley’s toned tummy looked fabulous as the swimsuit highlighted her physique.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Ashley’s long brown locks cascaded down one side as her hands held onto her stringy bikini bottoms. A tiny gold necklace completed her look as Ashley looked straight at the camera.

“Early morning light hitting nicely,” was the caption on the post, with Ashley tagging photographer George Bustos and revealing she was at Haulover beach.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans react to Ashley Marti’s beach shoot

It didn’t take long for the comments section of Ashley’s post to become flooded with responses. The consensus was nothing but positive thoughts for Ashley.

One user was thrilled Ashley was collaborating with George, while another called her a” Queen.”

Several users called Ashley “stunning” and “beautiful.”

Pic credit: @ashley.marti97/Instagram

Ashley Marti will likely be a one-and-one with Below Deck Sailing Yacht. The stew wasn’t fond of her experience, and fans weren’t that fond of her either.

Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht should begin to film this month. While Ashley won’t be back, fans are hopeful that chief stew Daisy Kelliher, Gary, and hunky chief engineer Colin MacRae will return for a third stint on the show.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-3 are streaming on Peacock.