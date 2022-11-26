Ashley enjoys a warm Thanksgiving in Florida. Pic credit: @ashley.marti97/Instagram

Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Ashley Marti sported a skimpy bikini to celebrate Thanksgiving this week.

Ashely made waves on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 with her obsession with Gary King and her treatment of Gabriela Barragán.

The brunette beauty even skipped the reunion show after putting Bravo on blast.

These days Ashley’s been heating up social media with snaps that showcase her killer body.

Ashley isn’t shy on or off reality television, that’s for sure.

Even the holidays have her giving Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans something to talk about, thanks to her latest snaps.

Ashley Marti in skimpy bikini says ‘Happy Thanksgiving’

Taking to Instagram, Ashley was in full fun in the sun mode as she gave a Thanksgiving Day shout-out. Ashley sported a tiny leopard print bikini as she basked in the glow of the sunshine.

The former Below Deck Sailing Yacht star sprawled out on the grass as the bikini top hugged her chest while the teeny bottoms helped accent her toned legs. With one leg tucked under and the other out straight, Ashley had one hand on the grass and the other on her head as she gazed at the camera.

In the second image, Ashley turned her face away from the camera as the wind blew her long locks, and she placed one hand on her chest. There was also plenty of greenery around Ashley for her latest snaps.

“Happy Thanksgiving from beautiful, sunny Florida! 🦃” was the caption on the post, with hashtags acknowledging she’s a natural beauty and revealing she was in Palm Beach, Florida.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Ashley Marti’s friendship with Kelsie Goglia

Although Ashley didn’t have the best run on Below Deck Sailing Yacht, she did get a new bestie out of her time on the show. Deckhand Kelsie Goglia and Ashley became very close, working on Parsifal III.

Their budding friendship wasn’t addressed on Below Deck Sailing Yacht, but the two have frequently posted about their bond on social media.

Ashley was there when Kelise had the honor of throwing out a pitch at a San Diego Padres game in October.

The two ladies also vacationed together in Ibiza with their former costar Barnaby Birkbeck. Ashley used Instagram to share some photos from the trip captioning the IG post, “Ibiza you did not disappoint..and neither did the squad 🍾.”

Ashley Marti’s days on Below Deck Sailing Yacht are over, but she’s keeping herself plenty busy with social media shares and wowing her followers with some sexy snaps.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus. Seasons 1-3 are streaming on Peacock.