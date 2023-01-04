Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Alli Dore stuns in green bikini to highlight ‘post baby body’

Alli’s getting real about her post-baby body journey. Pic credit: @allidoreporfavor/Instagram

Below Deck Sailing Yacht beauty Alli Dore looked fabulous in a green bikini as she proudly revealed her post-baby body.

Alli was a one-and-done with Below Deck Sailing Yacht appearing on Season 2 of the hit sailing show.

One of the reasons Alli only appeared on the show for one season was that she became pregnant with her first child months after she filmed Below Deck Sailing Yacht. In August 2022, Alli welcomed her son River with her boyfriend, Benny Thompson.

Today the proud mama took to Instagram to show off her post-baby body in a green bikini, and she was on fire.

The mirror selfie had Alli standing up to feature the green two-piece highlighting her toned tummy and long, lean legs while accenting her chest area.

With one arm against the wall, Alli held her phone in the other to snap the image where she was looking down slightly as her hair flowed down her face to one side.

“Immortalising this one on the feed mostly because it’s been a long road post baby body and I’m proud of my discipline, but also a little bit of thirst trap sprinkled in there 😉,” was the caption on her post to reveal the road to her killer bod was not easy after having her son.

Alli Dore opens up about health issues after having River

Both Alli and River have endured some health struggles since he was born weeks early. 1-year-old River spent time in the NICU after his birth but thankfully, he’s doing much better today.

In November, Alli opened up about her medical issues following her pregnancy. She spilled that she developed an autoimmune disease that impacted her metabolism. Alli recalled gaining weight due to being tired and the medication she was on for her condition.

The former yachtie also shared that breastfeeding made her hungry. That, combined with her fatigue and medication, caused Alli to gain weight. Alli admitted to seeking help from a medical weight loss program monitored by a general practitioner.

So, when she says her journey to her post-baby body wasn’t easy, Alli really means it.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Alli Dore has an IG series Pita Party with former costars

When Alli’s season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht hit Bravo airwaves, she launched the IG Series Pita Party with her costars Daisy Kelliher and Dani Soares.

The three ladies would dish the good, the bad, and the ugly of their season. They also spilled some behind-the-scenes tea to listeners.

Daisy, Dani, and Alli also did their IG series to talk about Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6.

Then there was a break until Season 3 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht aired on Bravo, which the three ladies dished all about, especially since it had Daisy back for her second stint.

They are only doing Pita Party when Below Deck Sailing Yacht is airing because after Season 3 wrapped, the women revealed Pita Party would go on hiatus until Season 4 of the sailing show.

Right now, though, Alli Dore’s focused on her little family and relishing in the progress she has made on her post-baby body.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-3 are streaming on Peacock.