Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Alli Dore welcomes son with boyfriend Benny Thompson – See the first photos

Baby boy makes a family of three for Alli and Benny after a scary birth. Pic credit: @AlliDore/Instagram

Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Alli Dore has welcomed a son with boyfriend Benny Thompson, sharing details of her emotional and challenging birth.

Last week, Alli was missing from her Instagram series Pita Party with Daisy Kelliher and Dani Soares, Below Deck alum, Josiah Carter stepped in for Alli, who Daisy said was taking the week off due to being very pregnant.

Well, it turns out there was a lot more to the story than Dani or Daisy shared. Alli and Benny were dealing with the premature birth of their first child.

Alli Dore welcomes son River

Life threw Alli and her baby daddy Benny quite the curveball. They became parents five weeks ahead of her due date, giving them challenges the new parents didn’t expect.

Alli revealed news she had given birth to her son on August 26 in an Instagram post.

“On 26th August at 5:17am, we welcomed our little baby boy River George Thompson into the world. He’s come a little prematurely but is doing better every day. We are so proud of our strong little man. The last couple of weeks, we faced challenges I never thought we’d have to; it’s been really emotional but also the most special time in our lives because we have River at the end of it all,” Alli wrote alongside several photos of her son.

The first-time mom also gave a shout-out to her man Benny for being by her side. Alli and Benny are counting the days until baby River can come home.

Benny Thompson announces baby River’s birth too

Not to be outdone by his lovely girlfriend Alli, Benny also used Instagram to make his own announcement that baby River is here.

“Don’t listen to them! Bubs don’t take 9 months. Our littlest man, River George Thompson, arrived Thursday morning. It’s been an absolute journey and I couldn’t be prouder of him or his incredibly strong mama @allidoreporfavor. Born a few weeks early he has surprised everyone with how far he’s already come. We are over the moon and think the absolute world of you, our little legend,” Benny captioned a post with more photos of his little boy.

It’s a new chapter for Below Deck Sailing Yacht beauty Alli Dore. One year ago, she was filming the second season of the hit yachting show fighting with Sydney Zaruba over Gary King. Now Alli is a new mom, loving her life with baby River and boyfriend, Benny Thompson.

As Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 speculation heats up, one thing is for sure. Alli won’t be returning.

Congrats to Alli and Benny on the birth of their son.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo.