Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Alli Dore shares update on newborn son River

Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Alli Dore has shared an update on her newborn son River, who was born five weeks early.

Alli gave birth to River at the end of August. The Australian native revealed because he was premature, the baby boy would be spending some time in the hospital.

Those who follow Alli’s Pita Party IG series, which she hosts with Daisy Kelliher and Dani Soares, know she’s been candid about the experience. Alli has opened up about being separated from River immediately after he was born. She also clapped back at trolls making fun of River in the NICU.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Alli shares update on River

Thankfully baby River is home with home and dad now. The precious little angel just passed a milestone too.

Alli happily showed off her son as she revealed he was past his original due date. Previously she shared River was due at the end of September.

The proud mama included a couple of photos of her son, who has a full head of hair, in her Instagram post.

“River is officially past his due date now! And he’s growing so fast,” Alli captioned the pictures.

Not only did Alli share some pictures, but she also gave fans insight into what life is like with baby River at home.

“We’re still in lockdown, so things don’t really change much for us here,” she said on the Pita Party IG series. “Things with River are going really well. He’s going through a stage where’s he’s not sleeping at the moment, which is fun. So, I am pretty sleep deprived.”

Alli reveals her perspective on life with a newborn

The first-time mom also got real about how having River in the hospital for a few weeks after he was born changed her view on life with a newborn.

“I mean, to be honest, what we went through with him in the hospital … like, nothing compares to how tough that was. So, having him home and doing the whole newborn routine, it’s still hard. Of course, it’s hard, like everyone says. But it’s so much more manageable than what we were doing before. So, I’m just grateful that he’s home,” she told Daisy on Pita Party.

It’s not the first time Alli has opened up about the struggles of having River in the hospital, especially with COVID-19 in play. Alli filmed Pita Party a couple of times in her car while her son was in the NICU. She also praised the doctors and nurses who took such good care of River.

