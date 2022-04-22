Below Deck: Rhylee Gerber stuns in sexy red top with plunging neckline showing off her assets

Rhylee shows off a different side of her to Below Deck fans. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck alum Rhylee Gerber stuns in a sexy red top with a plunging neckline showing her assists.

Rhylee has given Below Deck fans something to talk about other than her tough-as-nails attitude and bada** nature. The red-headed beauty’s showing off her sexier side in nature, with a glimpse at her living her best life.

It’s been two years since Below Deck viewers saw on her the hit Bravo show. Rhylee appeared on Seasons 6 and 7 of the OG series. The latter, of course, was riddled with male toxicity that included Ashton Pienaar berating and demeaning her.

Since then, Rhylee has been keeping busy living her dream life outdoors. The Below Deck alum often shares photos of her exciting adventures. However, lately, she’s been showing fans another side to her.

This week Rhylee took to Instagram to share a stunning photo of herself on the beach. Rhylee had one hand on her hip while sultry looking at the camera, wearing a plunging red top with think spaghetti straps and a fun design.

The former Bravo personality paired the top with jean bottoms. Since the picture cuts off at her waist, it’s unclear if she has on shorts or jeans. There’s a chance her top could be a sexy one-piece too.

“No need to say yes right now, just don’t say no 🌺🤍” she captioned the sizzling look on social media.

There’s no question Rhylee’s on fire in the picture. The comments section was flooded with positive remarks gushing over the Below Deck beauty.

Below Deck alum Rhylee shows off killer body in dream setting

Along with sharing a beach picture, Rhylee promoted her love of fishing while she sizzled on a boat.

Looking gorgeous in pastel-colored bikini bottoms that showcased her leg tattoo, Rhylee also wore a black bikini top with a white button-down shirt tied around her waist.

A fun trucker hat and sunglasses completed Rhylee’s look, which she captioned, “Most people don’t know there’s something like this to dream about 🙃🌺🥥”

Rhylee’s no stranger to backlash after her two seasons on Below Deck. She recently made it clear she so doesn’t care what people think of her with an Instagram video that featured a shocking twist at the end.

Below Deck alum Rhylee Gerber isn’t the only one taking things up a notch on social media. Below Deck Med alum Courtney Veale got cheeky in a red bikini, while Below Deck Down Under star Magda Ziomek went topless to spread good vibes.

Below Deck is currently on hiatus on Bravo.