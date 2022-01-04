Below Deck: Rhylee Gerber slams Captain Lee Rosbach’s claim she was okay not getting a tip during Season 7

Rhylee is setting the record straight on how she truly feels about not receiving a tip despite working half a charter on Below Deck. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck alum Rhylee Gerber has slammed Captain Lee Rosbach’s claim she was okay not getting a tip during Season 7 of the yachting show.

Last fall, Rhylee revealed when she arrived mid-charter during her second season of Below Deck, Captain Lee informed her she would not receive a tip. There was no tip because she didn’t work the entire charter. Below Deck fans will recall deckhand Abbi Murphy quit, leaving the deck crew down a person until Rhylee arrived.

The fiery redhead said Bravo silenced her on the subject until her contract with them was up. When asked about Rhylee’s claims on social media, Captain Lee shared Rhylee agreed with not getting tipped.

It turns out that’s not the way Rhylee sees things.

The former Below Deck star stopped by Another Below Deck Podcast Patreon to chat with Dylan, Nick & Patrick. It didn’t take long for the topic to turn to the recent drama surrounding Rhylee, Captain Lee, and the tip.

Rhylee set the record straight on how she felt about basically working half a charter for free.

“I was not fine with it,” she expressed. “I talked about it with Kate, and I was like, I don’t understand why this is happening. I’m doing the heavy lifting. And then I wasn’t going to say anything until the season was actually aired. And it showed Tanner who was out because he had diarrhea the charter before getting a full f**king tip share.”

The deckhand felt she should have at least gotten half of a tip or something to make it fair. Rhylee did do part of the work, after all.

Why didn’t Rhylee say something about tip when Below Deck cameras were rolling?

Aside from the legal standpoint, which didn’t occur until after the tip footage aired, Below Deck fans have wondered why Rhylee didn’t say something during the meeting on camera.

“I’ve already been known as the hothead the first season I was on. So, I’m not gonna sit there and be like, ‘What the f**k do you mean?’ And start an argument already,” Rhylee shared on the podcast.

She also spilled that she didn’t appreciate Captain Lee tweeting that Rhylee was fine with not getting a tip. The deckhand shared the two of them even had a lengthy conversation about it following the Below Deck Season 7 reunion show in New York City.

Rhylee Gerber has traded in yachting life for ranch life. However, one thing hasn’t changed about her. The fiery redhead will always speak her mind.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.