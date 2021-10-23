Below Deck: Rhylee Gerber reveals Bravo silenced her after she shared Season 7 drama that didn’t air

Rhylee got in trouble for discussing a Below Deck tip situation that didn’t air. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck alum, Rhylee Gerber has revealed that Bravo silenced her after she shared Season 7 drama that didn’t air on the network.

Rhylee had quite a stint on Below Deck. She appeared in Season 6 and Season 7, with the latter forcing her to deal with misogynistic behavior from male crew members.

It turns out there was more going on that the cameras caught but was never edited into the show. Thanks to her contract with Bravo being up, Rhylee is speaking her truth on the drama that caused the network to sic lawyers on her.

Rhylee Gerber opens up about Below Deck Season 7 tip drama

As Below Deck viewers know, Rhylee replaced Abbi Murphy, who quit in the middle of Season 7. While appearing on Side Piece with Melissa Pfeister podcast, Rhylee revealed Captain Lee Rossbach chose not to tip her for the first charter she worked.

Rhylee arrived in the middle of a charter but jumped in immediately to work.

“One of the first things that Captain Lee said to me after the greeting was that I was not going to get any part of that tip that charter. Because the boys have been doing all the heavy lifting,” she shared on the podcast.

Sign up for our newsletter!

At the time, Rhylee was annoyed with the decision. However, she let it go under the assumption Captain Lee didn’t pay out tips to crew members who didn’t work the entire charter.

Later, Rhylee was watching the season play out on screen and learned Tanner was paid his full tip for the charter where he was out with a severe case of diarrhea.

“He very plainly, in my eyes, became the reason why misogyny was prevalent on board,” Rhylee said regarding Captain Lee.

Rhylee reveals Bravo silenced her after she talked about Season 7 tip incident

Although she stayed silent for a while, Rhylee decided to share the tip story on Below Deck Mediterranean alum Colin Macy-O’Toole’s podcast. The interview took place while Season 7 was still airing on Bravo and the network was not happy about her comments.

“I talked about it once, actually when Colin had a podcast, and I got reamed by legal from it,” Rhylee told Melissa. “Yeah, legal told me not to talk about it anymore. I’m no longer in contact with Bravo. It’s been two years since the last show I was on.”

The deckhand fully expected Captain Lee telling her she wasn’t getting a tip and how he acted towards her in the tip meeting to be aired. Instead, the entire topic was never addressed on Below Deck, which is why Rhylee is speaking out now.

There’s no question Rhylee Gerber is done with Below Deck. Now that her contract with Bravo is finished, she can speak freely as to why. Unfair tip splitting is just further proof to Rhylee of the misogyny that went on during Season 7.

Rhylee and Captain Lee have resolved their issues. However, they are not close friends at all.

Below Deck Season 9 premieres on Monday, October 25 at 9/8c on Bravo.