Heather and Kaylee show off their killer bods. Pic credit: @heatherkapiolani/Instagram

Below Deck pals, Heather Chase and Kaylee Milligan go buns out for birthday fun that included several sexy snaps.

Last week Heather had a couple of beauties help her usher in her 27th birthday. Heather used the occasion as an opportunity to get her to drink on, as well as put all of her assets on display.

Kaylee and Heather were friends before they appeared on Below Deck Season 9. It was Heather who brought Kaylee onboard when stew Jessica Albert left for mental health reasons.

Since then, Heather and Kaylee have been heating up social media with their various ventures in yachting. They aren’t shy about giving Below Deck fans some entertaining content.

Recently the blonde bombshells have been giving Below Deck fans insight into the wild and crazy time that occurred for Heather’s birthday.

Another close friend joined Kaylee and Heather for a fun-filled weekend that included drinking, swimsuits, yachts, and shenanigans. All, especially the birthday girl, definitely had a good time.

Heather Chase and Kaylee Milligan go buns out for birthday fun

As the birthday festivities wound down, Kaylee shared several photos to Instagram to highlight what she referred to as a “s**t show.”

The first image features Heather, Kaylee, and their friend sitting on a yacht with their buns out. All three had one hand pointing up to the sky, with only Heather’s face seen. Later all three ladies took a leap into the water, giving another rear view shot in a video.

Another picture showcased the friends sporting birthday hats, short shorts, and bikini tops. Other photos that made into the weekend wrap-up include a group hug, an up-close shot of their faces, and Kaylee and Heather posing under a rainbow.

“What a beautiful s**t show this weekend was Happy birthday @heatherkapiolani,” Kaylee wrote on the IG post.

Below Deck alum Kaylee Milligan shares birthday message to Heather Chase

On her big day, Kaylee shared a video of some of her favorite memories from working and playing with Heather.

Kaylee opted for TikTok this time, giving her followers a flood of memories for Below Deck fans to talk about. Heather shared the footage on Instagram, revealing the Reel brought her to tears.

Heather Chase and Kaylee Milligan from Below Deck fame are heating up social media with their sexy snaps.

They join Below Deck Sailing Yacht beauty Georgia Grobler who also went buns out recently, and Below Deck Med alum Hannah Ferrier who gave off thirst trap vibes this week too.

Below Deck is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.