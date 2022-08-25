Below Deck Med’s Malia White in tight yoga pants and sports bra shows off yachtie workout style

Malia’s workout game is on point. Pic credit: @maliakpwhite/Instagram

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Malia White shows off her yacht work style in yoga pants and a sports bra as she reveals one of her workout routines.

Malia has been part of the Below Deck family since she joined Below Deck Med in Season 2.

After returning in Seasons 5 and 6, Malia opted for a break from the show.

The brunette beauty recently shared she won’t return to the hit-yachting show as a bosun as she climbs the ranks of the yachting world.

Finding time to work out can be challenging when she’s on charter, but that doesn’t stop Malia from remaining focused on her fitness goals.

The other day, Malia gave Below Deck Mediterranean fans a glimpse of what she does, aside from killing it on deck, to keep in shape.

Malia White in tight yoga pants and sports bra shows off yacht workout style

Below Deck Med fans know that Malia’s quite flexible, often showcasing her handstands and other things on the show.

Taking to Instagram this week, Malia shared a video of her in workout mode. Malia was rocking a pair of light blue yoga pants and a black sports bra with straps crisscrossed in the back.

The Total Ship Show podcast host did a routine working out on rings to perform a few gymnastics moves. Malia started sitting on the floor and then pulled herself up only to flip herself upside where she did a couple of sets of splits.

She also hung upside down before flipping into a back bend in mid-air, all while holding the rings. There’s no question it was a challenging routine for sure.

“Getting my workouts in a while at anchor,” was the caption on the Instagram post with Malia writing, “Yacht workout whilst on charter and at anchor.”

Below Deck Med alum Malia White enjoys scuba diving with charter guests

Being a yachtie definitely helps Malia stay in shape, and it’s not just because of her running around all over the deck.

Malia also gets some time to do activities with the guests, such as a recent dive trip. The extra adventures aren’t just good for her mentally but physically too.

She shared a video of the excursion, calling it a “highlight,” with several clips revealing a good time was had by all.

Malia White from Below Deck Mediterranean keeps herself busy with work, which doesn’t always leave a lot of time for a workout. When she does work out, Malia goes full force and brings her fashion A-game too.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo with early access on Peacock.