Below Deck Med’s Lloyd Spencer confirms new romance, who is he dating?

Lloyd has found love and looks happier than ever. Pic credit: Bravo and @lloydbelowdeck/Instagram

Below Deck Mediterranean star Lloyd Spencer has confirmed his new romance, which has fans asking who is he dating?

The deckhand quickly became a fan favorite on Below Deck Med Season 6 thanks to his hilarious personality, openness, and kind heart. Although at first viewers couldn’t get past how much Lloyd looks like Nicolas Cage, he soon had Below Deck Mediterranean fans loving him for him.

Lloyd not only opened up about his sexuality on the show but also got real about a toxic experience with a former captain. Plus, the deckhand was praised for how he handled Lexi Wilson shoving her boobs in his face.

The love for Lloyd has only grown throughout the season among his crew members and Below Deck Med fans. As Season 6 winds down, the deckhand has shared some exciting news that will put a smile on anyone’s face.

Lloyd Spencer from Below Deck Mediterranean confirms new romance

During a recent Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen appearance, the host asked Lloyd about the response he got after coming out as bisexual on the show. After Lloyd shared the reaction was primarily positive, Andy wanted to know if the deckhand was dating anyone.

Lloyd replied that he was in a relationship and was very happy. When Andy pushed for details regarding if he was romancing a man or woman, Lloyd stayed quiet.

Sign up for our newsletter!

It turns out Lloyd was simply waiting to share that piece of information when he was good and ready, which is now. Lloyd used Instagram to share several photos of him with a blonde beauty.

Lloyd wrote #gf among several other hashtags in the comments section, confirming the woman is his girlfriend.

Pic credit: @lloydbelowdeck/Instagram

Who is Below Deck Med’s Lloyd Spencer dating?

The deckhand may have confirmed his romance, but that’s all he did. Lloyd isn’t sharing any details about his lady love. Although she does bear a striking resemblance to stew Courtney Veale, it is not her.

Lloyd’s post was filled with nothing but happy thoughts and love for the couple. Bosun Malia White and deckhand Zee Dempers expressed their joy for their friend too.

Pic credit: @lloydbelowdeck/Instagram

While people are super excited for Lloyd, curiosity over his girlfriend has started to take over.

Don’t expect Lloyd to spill more details any time soon. The deckhand appears to have taken a page out of Malia’s book when it comes to talking publicly about his romance.

There is a chance Lloyd Spencer will spill the tea on his girlfriend at the Below Deck Season 6 reunion show. However, if Andy couldn’t get information out of Lloyd on WWHL, that doesn’t seem too likely.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.