Below Deck Med’s Kyle Viljoen takes on haters after return to show

Below Deck Med star Kyle Viljoen isn’t here for the trolls coming for him this week after his Season 8 debut.

Kyle missed the first charter and two episodes of the season because he had visa issues that prevented him from entering Italy.

The stew arrived in time for the second charter, kicking off Episode 3 of the hit Bravo show.

Below Deck Med fans quickly saw just how close he became to chief stew Tumi Mhlongo while they were detained.

The official Instagram account for Below Deck shared a clip of Kyle’s arrival ahead of the most recent episode.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.

It didn’t take long for the trolls to populate the comments section before and after the episode. Soon, Kyle followed suit to take on the haters using his sarcastic wit.

Below Deck Med star Kyle Viljoen takes on trolls after his return to show

One user kicked off the rag on Kyle fest in the comments section with a remark about if only the stew “worked as hard as his mouth.”

Kyle shot back, “I’ve never had complaints.”

Pic credit: @belowdeckbravo/Instagram

The mouth comment ended up sparing an exchange between Kyle and another hater, who started off by agreeing with the remark, to which Kyle replied with a joke.

Pic credit: @belowdeckbravo/Instagram

However, it didn’t land very well because the troll said Kyle had a “crusty mouth” but then expressed happiness that Kyle found love.

“@_madisaaa and your crusty hair look at us being cute🤡 your turn?” Kyle wrote.

The hater then called out Kyle for being mad, so he’s fighting in the comments and running his mouth to Tumi, only to have him rebuff that he’s “successful never mad.”

Pic credit: @belowdeckbravo/Instagram

Those weren’t the only exchanges Kyle had with the haters, either.

Kyle from Below Deck Med defends his actions

There was a user who felt like Kyle was teaming up with Tumi against Natalya Scudder before the chief stew even met her. Kyle denied that accusation, saying, “You feeling with the wrong hands then.”

Pic credit: @belowdeckbravo/Instagram

Kyle was set off when a comment was made about him not cleaning up the party before he went to bed, which ultimately led to Natalya cleaning up and fighting again with Tumi.

After explaining he worked from 9 a.m. to 3 a.m., Kyle shared with the four stews he felt they could all assist each other. Kyle was abiding by Tumi’s 3 a.m. rule as well as the fact that he is contractually obligated to get nine to 10 hours of rest.

“The later I wake up the following day it sets us back again! Can you people have a goddam heart and do your read Reseach on rest periods in industries like aviation and Yachting,” he expressed.

Kyle also added the yacht wasn’t even leaving the dock, so there was plenty of help to clean up the party.

“Just PLEASE realize this! The accusations of my laziness hurt in the beginning, no im forced to laugh it off cause y’all don’t get it💔,” Kyle ended his reply.

Pic credit: @belowdeckbravo/Instagram

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Kyle was dragged for following his Season 8 debut. Kyle has done his best to take on the trolls, but in some cases, it only got the haters riled up more.

There’s plenty more Below Deck Med to play out this season. Below Deck Med spoilers revealed a new rift in the crew that has nothing to do with Natalya or Tumi and that Kyle realizes he stirred the pot.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock.