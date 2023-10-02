Below Deck Med star Kyle Viljoen has shared a recent health scare that landed him in the hospital.

Thanks to visa issues, Kyle has yet to make his debut on Below Deck Med Season 8.

While Below Deck Med viewers wait to see what kind of chaos Kyle brings to the new season, he’s dealing with a very serious medical issue off-screen.

Last week, Kyle was diagnosed with a rare skin disorder that began a very scary ride for him and his fiance, Dr. Zachary Riley.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday night, Kyle shared a carousel of photos from his stay in the hospital that included close-ups of how the skin disorder affected him.

Warning: some pictures are a bit graphic, and Kyle put a trigger warning on the IG post.

Below Deck Med’s Kyle Viljoen suffers ‘painful and traumatic’ health crisis

Kyle began the caption by sharing that he began a new medication that did not make him feel well last Sunday. It turned out that kicked off what he described as “the most painful and traumatic bodily experience of my life.”

On Monday, the pain got so bad all over his face, hands, feet, throat, and inside his mouth that Kyle went to a walk-in clinic where he was diagnosed with hand-foot-mouth disease and was sent home.

“Wednesday-Thursday I suffered from worsening blisters, inability to tolerate swallowing, tongue swelling, and change in vision. Friday there was still no sign of relief. Zachary rushed me to NYU ER. 🏥,” he wrote.

At the hospital, Kyle was examined by various departments and over 20 doctors, only to be diagnosed with Stevens-Johnson Syndrome.

“Stevens-Johnson Syndrome is a rare, serious disorder of the skin and mucous membranes. Treated as a medical emergency requiring hospitalization,” Kyle shared.

The stew went on to explain that, “Usually a reaction to certain medications that starts with flu-like symptoms, followed by a painful rash that spreads with bursting and oozing blisters. Then the top layer of affected skin dies & sheds. Treated with intensive IVIG transfusions and medical treatment.”

Thanks to the medical staff, Kyle is on the mend after a week of horrible pain and suffering but still has many blisters all over his body, especially his mouth.

Kyle ended his message with some advice about what he’s learned from this experience, which is to listen to your body. Also, a support system is everything, and Kyle remains grateful for his after this health scare.

Below Deck stars and Kyle’s fiancée react to his health scare

Zachary was one of the first to respond to his fiance’s post, gushing about how proud he is of Kyle.

“So proud of how strong you are 💪🏻 I love you till the days end, my warrior ❤️🥰,” Zachary wrote.

Pic credit: @kylethebold/Instagram

Kyle’s Below Deck Med costars Natasha Webb, chef Dave White, Tumi Mhlongo, and Jessika Asai all popped up in the comments section with thoughts of love, support, and wishes for a quick recovery.

Pic credit: @kylethebold/Instagram

Other members of the Below Deck family also shared some sweet thoughts for Kyle, including Ashling Lorger, Heather Chase, Anastasia Surmava, Culver Bradbury, and Julia d’Albert Pusey.

Pic credit: @kylethebold/Instagram

Here’s hoping that Below Deck Med star Kyle Viljoen gets better soon!

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock.