Joe Bradley got a reality check on Below Deck Med, thanks to Captain Sandy Yawn.

The deckhand has been charming his way through Season 9, especially with the ladies.

Captain Sandy was immune to Joe’s charms, though, after he caused chaos when leaving the dock during a tense situation.

Following that moment, Captain Sandy made a change on deck, replacing Joe with Nathan Gallager to work on a pivotal part of the yacht for the future.

This came after the captain lectured Bosun Iain Maclean for naming Joe as lead deckhand before running it by her first.

Joe opened up about what happened with Captain Sandy during the Below Deck Med Season 9 After Show.

Below Deck Med’s Joe Bradley admits Captain Sandy Yawn’s criticism ‘hurt me’

In a clip from the After Show series, Joe sat with his buddy Nathan when they were asked about Captain Sandy’s bow change.

“That hurt me a lot. I was not at the point of crying, but I was sitting on the toilet going, ‘I feel like I failed myself. I feel like I failed my crew,'” Joe shared.

The deckhand explained that Joe felt worse about the decision because he was in a leadership role.

“I had been given this lead deckhand role, and I failed my team,” he expressed.

Even though he wasn’t happy to get demoted, so to speak, Joe did not question Captain Sandy’s orders.

“That’s the captain’s discretion. Like, if captain says that Iain’s gonna be a stewardess, then that’s just how it is,” Joe stated.

Despite the criticism, Joe still has mad respect for Captain Sandy. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Nathan and Joe recently sang her praises after working with her on Below Deck Med Season 9.

Joe wasn’t the only one who weighed in on the deck change. Nathan had thoughts, too.

What did Nathan Gallagher say about Captain Sandy Yawn’s switcheroo?

Below Deck Med viewers have watched Joe and Nathan build a bromance this season. They have nothing but love for each other and are a refreshing change for fans.

During the After Show, Nathan showed sympathy for Joe in the situation, but he didn’t disagree with Captain Sandy’s call. It’s what the captain was comfortable with, and she does operate the mega yacht.

Nathan also gave his friend Joe props for how he dealt with the change.

“I was also really proud of him that he didn’t let it affect him on the job. It made him work even harder, I think. He wanted to prove himself,” Nathan dished.

The new Below Deck Med Season 9 After Show has just kicked off, but it has already given us some juicy moments. Aside from Joe and Nathan, Kate Chastain threw shade at Elena Dubaich when she discussed the season with Chief Stew Aesha Scott.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.