Below Deck Med’s Gael Cameron opens up about breakup with her boyfriend

Below Deck Med star Gael Cameron suffered an on-air breakup when her boyfriend called it quits via text.

Things have changed after weeks of Gael struggling in her relationship and fighting her feelings for Nathan Gallagher.

In the most recent episode, Gael’s boyfriend ended things while she was at dinner on a crew night out.

Gael broke down in the moment, and her friend, Aesha Scott, ran after her to support her.

Even though she was upset about the split, Gael couldn’t help herself from snuggling and smooching Nathan later that night.

During the Below Deck Med Season 9 After Show, Gael got real about the split.

Below Deck Med’s Gael Cameron opens up about the breakup with her boyfriend

It should surprise no one that there’s so much more to the story of Gael’s relationship than Below Deck Med viewers saw play out. Gael explained it all during the After Show.

“Coming on this boat and realizing that he couldn’t hold it out for two weeks, let alone six. I was like, ‘Please just hold out for me. Please be patient with me. Please understand that I can’t be on my phone all the time. I was really trying to make time,” she explained.

Gael admitted to leaving voice mails every morning and sending him messages every break she got. When she was off for an hour or two, she would use a good portion of that time to connect with her now ex-boyfriend.

Despite her best efforts, Gael’s ex couldn’t seem to understand she was working and couldn’t talk to him 24/7. It’s ironic, considering he also works on yachts. All of that combined made Gael resent him, further pushing her toward Nathan.

“It was very hard for me to say ‘I love you’ and hard for me to put all this effort in because I could do no right,” Gael said.

The deckhand admitted that things were far from perfect even when they were on the same yacht. She saw things she didn’t like in him, but he always managed to get her back because there was nowhere to get away from him.

Aesha Scott weighs in on Gael Cameron’s relationship status

One person Gael could lean on as she struggled from the breakup and even before was Aesha. Since they shared a cabin, the chief stew had a front-row seat to Gael’s struggles.

“My heart just went out for you so much because you shouldn’t have to be dealing with this s**t while you’re in one of the most difficult situations in your life,” Aesha shared to Gael on the After Show.

The chief stew added, “As your partner, he might have his umbrages, which is fine, but in the meantime, support you because you’re going through something very difficult.”

There’s plenty more to play out in Below Deck Med Season 9. Now that Gael Cameron is single, she’s finally free to explore her crush on Nathan Gallagher, but will she do it?

Keep watching to find out the answer to that and more, including the big decision Captain Sandy Yawn makes.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.