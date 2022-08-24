Below Deck Med’s Courtney Veale stuns in white tank top and green pants for birthday fun

Courtney went all out to celebrate her birthday in style. Pic credit: @courtneyveale/Instagram

Below Deck Mediterranean beauty Courtney Veale stunned in a white tank top and green pants as she enjoyed some birthday fun.

It’s been a busy few weeks for the blonde beauty who recently made her on-screen return for Below Deck Med Season 7.

Ahead of her on-screen return to the hit yachting show, Courtney announced she was also launching her own apparel line.

Days later, Courtney met up with her good friend Mzi “Zee” Dempers in Los Angeles for a mini-reunion alongside Below Deck Season 9 star Fraser Olender.

Their night out on the town had Courtney bringing her fashion A-game that was perfect for her photo op on a motorcycle.

This week, Courtney was once again a fashionista looking fabulous as she revealed her birthday shenanigans that took place over the weekend.

Taking to Instagram to gush over those who helped celebrate her birthday, Courtney revealed her going-out attire for the festivities in a series of photos.

The blonde beauty sported a pair of Kelly green pants and a short white tank top that gathered in the middle with a low plunging neckline that also showed off her toned abs. Courtney had matching Kelly green blazers that she threw around her shoulders in a couple of shots.

A pair of black opened-toed high heels completed her look, as did sunglasses in one photo where Courtney did her signature twerk.

“Birthday suit 💚 Thanks for all the messages and posts!!! Feeling V grateful for all of the amazing people in my life! 🫶🏼 Exciting things are coming y’allllllllll,” she wrote on the Instagram post.

Courtney also used Instagram Stories to express her gratitude and love for those who joined her in some birthday fun. She gushed over her friends who have been there for her for a long time, dubbing them “COCOS ANGELS.

“Can’t thank these girls enough for being my besties, my therapists, my content creators, my sisters and just putting up with me in general for this long,” was written over a picture of the group.

Below Deck Med’s Courtney Veale recycles birthday outfit

There’s no question that Courtney was a vision in green for her celebration. However, it’s not the first time she has chosen that outfit.

Last spring, while in Los Angeles for a couple of weeks to attend Coachella, Courtney rocked the same green suit. That time though, instead of a tank top, Courtney had a short white t-shit that hit her right at the top of her pants.

It was then that Courtney revealed the outfit was from Zara.

Green is definitely Courtney Veale’s color. The Below Deck Med star has rocked it a couple of times, proving the girl knows what looks good on her.

