Below Deck Med’s Courtney Veale spills real reason she applied for show

Below Deck Mediterranean starlet Courtney Veale has spilled the real reason she applied for the hit yachting show.

Courtney became a fan favorite when she appeared on Below Deck Med Season 6 as a stew working for Katie Flood.

The blonde beauty returned in the middle of the current season of the show, but this time around, Courtney took on the role of a deckhand. Storm Smith even promoted her to lead deckhand, a move that was a bit shocking considering his close friendship with Mzi “Zee” Dempers.

It turns out, though, that Courtney didn’t have the best opinion of the Below Deck franchise when she got into the yachting world.

At BravoCon, Courtney got real about the stigmatism surrounding the show in the industry.

She also spilled what finally made her decide to apply to be part of the Below Deck family, and her answer is pretty much what fans would expect from her.

Courtney Veale spills the hilarious reason she applied for Below Deck

During a yachtie panel that consisted of Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Daisy Kelliher and Gary King, Below Deck Down Under star Aesha Scott, Below Deck Season 10 chief stew Fraser Olender with Below Deck Med’s David White, Kyle Viljoen, Zee and Courtney were asked if they were fans of the show before starring on it.

Gary was quick with a “Sure” while Courtney said “No.” Aesha gave her signature laugh while admitting she didn’t even know it was a show when she applied for a stew position.

Courtney shared that she didn’t watch the show, revealing when she got into yachting, Below Deck was considered a career-ender.

“I didn’t think I would ever do it, and then my boyfriend, my ex-boyfriend, pissed me off, so I was like, ‘okay I’m going to apply,’ so I did it,” she spilled laughing.

Below Deck Med’s Courtney Veale shares how yachting image of Below Deck has changed

It’s no secret that some Below Deck yachties have faced challenges in the industry after appearing on the show. There are several who still work in the industry, though.

Courtney spoke about those challenges, revealing yachties who were on any of the Below Deck shows weren’t taken seriously. However, that perspective has changed a bit over the past decade and the franchise’s mega success.

“But now they’re like, how do I get on there,” Courtney expressed.

The Instagram account @belowdeckaboveaverage captured both clips for Below Deck fans who weren’t at BravoCon to see.

Courtney Veale wouldn’t have been on Below Deck Med if it wasn’t for an ex-boyfriend making her mad. The blonde beauty stunned at BravoCon as she had the time of her life in New York City.

