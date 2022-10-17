Courtney brought her fashionista style to New York City. Pic credit: @courtneyveale/Instagram

Below Deck Mediterranean starlet Courtney Veale was a “vibe” at BravoCon, and she took her jaw-dropping style to the New York City streets too.

Courtney was one of many Below Deck costars that attended the three-day fan event.

The blonde beauty was a fashionista all weekend long, showing off several stunning outfits for various panels.

Courtney went from glam to casual to daring to jaw-dropping with every new wardrobe choice, and Below Deck Med fans would expect nothing less from her.

When she’s not rocking her yachtie uniform, Courtney’s sharing her stunning fashion sense on social media.

One outfit Courtney donned had her being the epitome of a stunning bombshell.

Courtney Veale stuns in barely there top for BravoCon ‘vibe’

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Courtney went braless in a cream-colored top with a plunging neckline that went down to her cream-colored pants. The top gave off more of a scarf feeling than a top, as it was sleeveless and showed a lot of skin.

Courtney gave her 150k followers a full-on look at the outfit in a mirror selfie taken at her hotel. She wore her long blonde hair down and slicked back, completing the look with a tiny necklace and open-toed shoes.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“This suit is a vibe,” was the caption on the picture.

Pic credit: @courtneyveale/Instagram

Later Courtney shared two more photos of the outfit, including her adding a matching suit jacket to sit on her shoulders. She revealed it was her “Day 2 look” and a cute pale pink purse finished off her style.

There was also a shot of Courtney with Below Deck Season 10 new chief stew Fraser Olender. They were standing on the New York City streets, with Fraser dressed all in black except for his white sneakers.

“My love,” Courtney wrote on the photo.

Pic credit: @courtneyveale/Instagram

Below Deck Med beauty Courtney Veale gets her dance on

Courtney also brought her glam side to BravoCon. She stunned in a long jeweled dress with tiny straps and a lot of cut-outs, which also featured a super high slit.

Wearing her blonde hair slicked back and up, Courtney showed off her style alongside Fraser and her good friend Mzi “Zee” Dempers as they danced at the event.

Sharing the fun video to her Instagram, Courtney and the crew were all smiles as they had the time of their lives.

“My fave boys 🫶🏼,” she wrote alongside the video.

Courtney Veale didn’t disappoint with her fashion sense this weekend. As Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 winds down, fans can expect to see Courtney bring her fashion A-game to the reunion in a couple of weeks.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 8/7c with early access on Peacock.