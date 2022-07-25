Below Deck Med’s Courtney Veale gives rear view to launch new business venture

Courtney can add entrepreneur to her growing resume. Pic credit: @courtneyveale/Instagram

Below Deck Mediterranean starlet Courtney Veale gave a rear view while launching her new business venture.

Courtney has been a fan favorite since Season 6 of the hit Below Deck spin-off. The blonde bombshell will reportedly return for Season 7 at some point as a deckhand.

As fans wait for Courtney to be back on the small screen, she keeps them entertained with her travels, promotions, and steamy photos.

Now though, it appears she’s gearing up to give Below Deck Med fans something else to talk about, her new business.

Following the footsteps of Below Deck Mediterranean alums Bugsy Drake and Hannah Ferrier, Courtney has taken the first step in her entrepreneurial career.

She isn’t doing a podcast, tablescape, or creating a suitcase line, though. Instead, Courtney’s putting her fashion sense to good use in a new apparel line.

Never one to shy away from putting her killer body on display, Courtney opted for a rearview to announce she’s launching a new apparel line to her followers.

In an Instagram post, Courtney sported a pair of gray leggings and a white sweatshirt as she looked through tower binoculars at Llandudno Pier.

“I spy… @cocoapparelx” was the caption on her picture.

A glance at the Instagram account for @cocoapparelx reveals the brand is launching soon. It also states that Courtney creates all the designs and that 5% of the proceeds will be donated to Alzheimer’s Society.

Courtney revealed during her Season 6 stint that her dad has Alzheimer’s, so the organization is very close to her heart.

Below Deck Med beauty Courtney Veale rocks a rear view

The reality television personality is known for heating things up on Instagram. One way Courtney does that is by flaunting her killer body.

Part of her signature style is highlighting her assets, which Courtney does well for her 117k IG followers.

One example is Courtney going buns out in a black swimsuit while enjoying some pool time in Las Vegas in May.

Another social media post had Courtney giving a backside view in a bridesmaid dress as she helped one of her besties get married.

Courtney Veale from Below Deck Mediterranean is more than just a pretty face. The Bravo personality has been killing it in the yachting world, which is evident from her TV stint.

Plus, she has worked on many social media collaborations. Now Courtney’s gearing up to launch her own apparel line.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo with early access on Peacock.