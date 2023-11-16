Below Deck Med’s Captain Sandy Yawn teases TV wedding to Leah Shaffer: ‘We want to include the fans’

It’s been two months since Below Deck Med star Captain Sandy Yawn proposed to her longtime love, Leah Shaffer.

The happy couple has been in full wedding mode since their engagement.

Captain Sandy gushed over her upcoming nuptials at BravoCon, with Leah also in attendance.

The Below Deck Med captain admitted they would not have a long engagement, indicating they will be wed early in 2024.

She also shared that Leah’s in charge of all the wedding planning, and Captain Sandy is perfectly happy to have it that way.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Now, Captain Sandy has teased a bit of a bombshell that involves Below Deck Med fans.

Below Deck Med star Captain Sandy Yawn teases TV wedding to Leah Shaffer

Speaking with E! News, Captain Sandy didn’t hold back gushing over her engagement and wedding.

“Leah’s in charge, and I’m just showing up because I said ‘I can’t do that,'” the captain reiterated when asked how far they were into planning the big day.

It was brought up that Below Deck Med fans might like to see Captain Sandy get married on the show. She was then asked if that was a possibility for her and Leah.

“Yes. We want to include the fans. Absolutely,” Captain Sandy expressed.” So, we’re working out the details.”

The likelihood of the couple getting married on Below Deck Med is slim since she has to captain the show. However, they could get married on one of the other franchises.

Bravo could also give Captain Sandy and Leah a wedding special, just like with Teresa Giudice as part of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13.

Captain Sandy Yawn opens up about how getting engaged changed her relationship

At BravoCon, Captain Sandy was still on cloud nine over her engagement and was asked during a panel how it changed her relationship.

“I think when you do that, you become closer. I can’t explain it,” she said. “It’s like wow, the comfortability that you have and the, you know, if something happens, your person is going to be there. It’s that commitment. I am just so happy.”

Captain Sandy Yawn may be all about her engagement and wedding to Leah Shaffer, but she still has to survive Below Deck Med Season 8. The show has been drama-filled for sure, with the captain even hurting her wrist.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Below Deck Med spoilers tease that one crew member has had enough and plans to leave the yacht.

The season has hit the halfway point, which means the craziness will only get amped up, so keep watching.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock.