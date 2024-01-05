Captain Sandy Yawn has opened up about her wedding to Leah Shafer as they are in the thick of planning their special day.

In September, Captain Sandy shared the exciting news that she proposed, and Leah said yes.

Ahead of the New Year, the Below Deck Med star gave an update on where wedding planning stands.

It turns out the couple will wed on a yacht, which is absolutely fitting considering Captain Sandy’s job.

Leah and Captain Sandy are about making the day about them, not those in attendance.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

In a recent interview, Captain Sandy gushed over this new phase and her plans to marry the love of her life.

Below Deck Med’s Captain Sandy Yawn shares wedding details

At BravoCon, the captain admitted Leah was in charge of the wedding planning, but that doesn’t mean Captain Sandy isn’t involved. Speaking with Us Weekly, the captain revealed how it was going and spilled some details on the event.

“Incredible, honestly,” she shared before admitting their friend will host the ceremony on her luxury yacht.

Captain Sandy admitted their pal is an entrepreneur with a great story who founded the company. It’s A 10 Hair Care.

“She’s hosting it on her new yacht, which is going to be an insane, massive superyacht, which we are very excited about. Leah has been working with her, Carolyn Aronson, very closely,” she expressed.

Despite her happiness, Captain Sandy said there is one problem with having it on the super yacht.

“The problem is we can only have 55 people. So it’s hard when you gotta tell people you can’t come. It is so difficult,” the captain explained.

No, the captain doesn’t have any special requests for the big day other than the day just being about Captain Sandy and Leah. However, having the ceremony on a boat is extra special for the Below Deck Med star.

Captain Sandy Yawn reveals Below Deck Med alums’ involvement in her wedding

It wouldn’t be a wedding without familiar faces from the Below Deck family. Captain Sandy revealed one special person taking on a big role in her wedding.

“Chef Dave, our chef from the show, is preparing the food. Isn’t that incredible?” she stated, referring to chef Dave White from Below Deck Med Season 7.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Malia White shared she was supposed to officiate the wedding, but she got bumped. Captain Sandy confirmed that Below Deck Med executive producer Nadine Rajabi will marry her and Leah.

Although she didn’t confirm any other Below Deck family members who made the wedding list, Captain Sandy did explain there would be some famous Bravo faces in attendance.

Captain Sandy Yawn had previously teased that she and Leah Shafer have mulled over the idea of having a TV wedding. That detail wasn’t mentioned in her recent interview, so stay tuned to find out if Bravo airs its first-ever Below Deck wedding special.

In the meantime, be sure to tune in for the rest of Below Deck Med Season 8, as spoilers tease Captain Sandy causes drama between Luka Brunton and Jessika Asai.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock.