Below Deck Med’s Captain Sandy Yawn and girlfriend Leah Shafter launch podcast

Below Deck Mediterranean star Captain Sandy Yawn has taken on a new role of a podcast host.

Captain Sandy has built quite a career in yachting, reality television, and even as a motivational speaker.

Now the captain has added podcast host to her list of credentials.

This week, Captain Sandy and her girlfriend, Leach Shafer, officially launched their podcast.

Their focus is to get real about their love, work, and them being a power couple.

The captain first teased her new venture a couple of weeks ago with an Instagram video explaining what’s coming.

Captain Sandy Yawn and girlfriend Leah Shafer launch podcast

The Captain Sandy & Leach Rae show has dropped its first episode as the couple gets real about their life together.

Captain Sandy took to Instagram and gave her 609k followers a glimpse at the episode. The podcast started by talking about how the happy couple met and fell in love four years ago.

“Hey guys, our new podcast is HERE! In this clip, we talk about the million dollar questions: HOW we met!⁣ Get the inside scoop and listen in to this episode now on your favorite podcast app, and watch the full video on our YouTube channel,” was the caption on the Instagram post.

Earlier this month, Captain Sandy shared that she and Leah had been looking to start a podcast for a long time. They want to have impactful conversations, teasing that the show will have guests but will also be just the two of them.

Leah and Captain Sandy are all about “doing the right thing,” and they want to help others do that too. There’s also a behind-the-scenes tease look at their life.

So far, the captain has not mentioned anything about dishing Below Deck Mediterranean or having any of the stars on the show.

Captain Sandy joins the likes of her former colleagues Hannah Ferrier and Malia White, who each have podcasts.

Will Captain Sandy Yawn appear on Below Deck?

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 will wrap up soon with only a couple of episodes left, plus the reunion show.

However, fans might not have to wait until Below Deck Med Season 8 to see Captain Sandy back on the small screen. The rumor mill was buzzing last winter that Captain Sandy would take over for Captain Lee Rosbach on Below Deck Season 10.

The first-look teaser revealed that Captain Lee struggles during the season and even makes a major announcement, which was not revealed in the footage. Based on that, signs are pointing to Captain Sandy coming in to help out on Below Deck.

Only time will tell, though. Until then, fans can listen to Captain Sandy Yawn and her girlfriend Leash Shafer’s new podcast for news about the captain.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo with early access on Peacock.